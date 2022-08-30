ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bay Area water officials stress conservation ahead of heat wave

By Matt Bigler
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Bay Area water officials are urging residents to step up their conservation efforts as we head into what is expected to be a very hot weekend .

Are you cutting back on your water use? Could you please do a bit more? That's the message Tuesday from state and local water agencies.

"We're now faced with a potential of a fourth year of severe drought in California and the west," Ed Stevenson, general manager of the Alameda County Water District warned.

Agencies are encouraging customers to reduce outdoor watering as a first step in conservation.

"My lawn is very brown, it's on life support," master gardener Carol Schwan told KCBS Radio. She's considering taking advantage of lawn replacement rebates and encourages others to look into more drought-tolerant landscaping.

"Do your research, don't be afraid to try something. If it doesn't workout, pull it out and put something else in," she advised.

Conservation levels in the Bay Area have been hovering around the state mandated level of 15%.

KTVU FOX 2

California excessive heat wave: what you need to know

OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

High pressure dome begins turning up the heat across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A dome of high pressure began settling over the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday, turning up the heat to sweltering triple digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the region, beginning on Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. "This (the forecast) suggests both hot daytime temperatures and problems cooling the thermal belts overnight," the weather service warned. "So we are entering into a period of dangerous heat beginning on Thursday for the Central Coast and expanding to the remainder of the Bay Area this weekend."The blanket of oppressive heat...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
