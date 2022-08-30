Bay Area water officials stress conservation ahead of heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Bay Area water officials are urging residents to step up their conservation efforts as we head into what is expected to be a very hot weekend .

Are you cutting back on your water use? Could you please do a bit more? That's the message Tuesday from state and local water agencies.

"We're now faced with a potential of a fourth year of severe drought in California and the west," Ed Stevenson, general manager of the Alameda County Water District warned.

Agencies are encouraging customers to reduce outdoor watering as a first step in conservation.

"My lawn is very brown, it's on life support," master gardener Carol Schwan told KCBS Radio. She's considering taking advantage of lawn replacement rebates and encourages others to look into more drought-tolerant landscaping.

"Do your research, don't be afraid to try something. If it doesn't workout, pull it out and put something else in," she advised.

Conservation levels in the Bay Area have been hovering around the state mandated level of 15%.

