Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette County is ready for Labor Day 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Spokesperson Dan Weingarten says it’s lifting lane restrictions to speed traffic up this Labor Day weekend. Around the Upper Peninsula there are currently 27 road projects in effect. This weekend 17 out of the 27 road projects will be...
WLUC
Mackinac Bridge to close Monday for annual Labor Day Bridge Walk
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1958, the Labor Day Bridge Walk has been the only time the public is allowed to walk on the Mackinac Bridge. There is no charge to walk the Mackinac Bridge. Folks can start their walk any time between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The...
WLUC
UP Bus drivers help police write tickets
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Here’s a reminder for drivers who commute during school bus routes. Last year, Michigan passed a law that makes it easier for police officers to ticket drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses. Previously, a police officer had to witness the violation to write a ticket. Now, officers can ticket drivers at any time after the infraction if the violation was caught on the bus’s camera.
WLUC
The West End Health Foundation Fall Programmatic Grant open for applications
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) opened a grant cycle for its Fall Programmatic Grant program. Applications are due no later than Oct. 1, 2022. Applications can be submitted using the submission portal located on the WEHF’s website. The Programmatic Grant is funding awarded to select organizations that plan to use the funding toward advancing the health and wellness of the Marquette County West End Community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
THC testing could affect Marquette cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is not screening blood samples for THC. The MSP discovered problems with testing. The Michigan State Police say about 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurate because of a technical issue in the testing process. It’s not clear whether any convictions may be overturned due to faulty testing.
WILX-TV
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
WLUC
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four paddle boarders are safe after becoming stranded on Picnic Rocks in Marquette Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., a TV6 reporter on scene witnessed emergency personnel rescuing the four paddle boarders using a Marquette Fire Department jet ski. One of the paddle boarders told TV6′s reporter...
WLUC
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces orange barrels will be moved and lanes reopened to ease Labor Day weekend travel
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - This Labor Day weekend, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing lane restrictions on 96 road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers. “Across Michigan, we are...
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
WLUC
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
WLUC
Iron Mountain VA promotes National Suicide Awareness Prevention Month
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will conduct programs throughout the month to promote education and raise awareness. One program being conducted for the second year, and on a grander scale than last, is the origami crane...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Great Lakes Recovery Center, Marquette County Cares Coalition recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. To recognize the occasion, the Great Lakes Recovery Center teamed up with the Marquette County Cares Coalition (MC2) to distribute drug safety items and information. Participants could drive to GLRC to pick up free Narcan, prescription disposal kits, fentanyl testing strips, medication lockboxes and gun safety locks.
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendance at the Upper Peninsula State Fair topped 100,000 fairgoers for the first time in its 94-year history, according to a Friday news release. The event brought several records as Michigan’s only state fair continues to grow. The milestone was reached by noon on Sunday,...
The Oakland Press
Michigan State Police provide update of speeding crackdown on I-696
Citations — 77 Verbal warnings — 25 Five motorists were issued tickets for driving 101, 99, 94 and 91 mph. One driver was cited for reckless driving by passing on the shoulder in a construction zone, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. MSP has said...
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
WLUC
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is on life support following an assault Thursday morning in Houghton. According to the Houghton Police Department, officers were called to the townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex, at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police found a 24-year-old L’Anse man was severely beaten and unconscious. He was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage and later airlifted to UP Health System - Marquette.
Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating
HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
wnmufm.org
Victim in house explosion identified
HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have identified the woman killed in a Hancock Township house explosion Tuesday morning. The Houghton County Sheriff's Office says Deborah Mann, 64, died in the explosion and subsequent fire at a residence on M-203 north of McLain State Park. Mann was Coordinator for the Hancock...
Comments / 0