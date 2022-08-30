ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora

Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
SONORA, CA
KMPH.com

Update: Sanger wells up and running after ongoing water issues

SANGER, Calif. — The City of Sanger now has two more working wells. FOX26 has previously reported about the ongoing want issues in the city. In the past residents have had to makeshift with little water pressure to no water at all due to the unavailable wells. On Friday,...
SANGER, CA
KMPH.com

Expect lower prices at the pump, small window only on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — For those needing to fill up their tanks, good news. Circle K Fuel is hosting a celebration day on Thursday and will be reducing its gas prices to 40 cents per gallon lower than the average price from 4-7 p.m. They say in-store snack prices...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Grassfire threatens Fresno homes, brings down power line

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grassfire threatened homes on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to fire officials, at about 4 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reporter vegetation fire on the 9700 block of East Belmont. When the first unit arrived, they encountered a quarter-acre fire that was spreading […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Jamestown and Sonora

Update at 11:29am: PG&E reports that a majority of the 1,068 customers who lost power this morning in Jamestown and Sonora have been restored. There remain 208 without electricity. Full restoration is still anticipated by 2:45pm. Update at 11:14am: PG&E is providing some details about what led to 1,061 customers...
SONORA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California: Zoorassic Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
FRESNO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Survives Fall From Yosemite's Half Dome

A 21-year-old student from New Zealand fell while climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome on Aug. 1 and lived to tell the tale. Anna Parsons fractured her neck, spine, pelvis and ribs and doctors had to amputate her left leg, below the knee. She's being treated at Memorial Medical Center in...
westsideconnect.com

Deputies shut down sideshow

More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Health officials give tips on what to expect in extreme heat temps

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County has shown near-record temperatures that are projected to last from Thursday to Wednesday, September 7. The Fresno County Department of Public health is urging the community to take safety measures to avoid any heat illness and to know what signs to look out for to seek medical attention.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Drivers will need to share the road on state route between Tulare, Orange Cove

TULARE COUNTY – Drivers passing through State Route 63, the route between Tulare County and Orange Cove in Fresno County, will begin seeing some increased traffic delays after the California Department of Transportation announced their three-month road construction project. Starting in late August until some time in mid-November, State...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Katherine Wilkins Killed in Car Accident on Avenue 12 [Madera, CA]

85-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead Following Car Crash near Highway 99. The fatal incident occurred at westbound Avenue 12th, west of Highway 99, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver of a Chevy Equinox accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. Eventually, their vehicle left the...
MADERA, CA

