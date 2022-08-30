Read full article on original website
Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
Bear spotted swimming in Lake McClure in Mariposa County
BEATING THE HEAT: A bear showed off its powerful swimming skills up at Lake McClure in Mariposa County.
Wildfire burning in Fresno County foothills
The Nutmeg Fire is burning off of Dinkey Creek Road, in an area about eight miles southeast of Shaver Lake.
mymotherlode.com
Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora
Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
Fresno, Hanford break heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
The worst of the heat is expected to settle in over the Labor Day holiday weekend, but parts of the Valley are already seeing record-breaking temperatures.
Mount Shasta Herald
Thousands told to flee ahead of fast-growing California wildfires: ‘It’s coming your way’
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions,...
KMPH.com
Update: Sanger wells up and running after ongoing water issues
SANGER, Calif. — The City of Sanger now has two more working wells. FOX26 has previously reported about the ongoing want issues in the city. In the past residents have had to makeshift with little water pressure to no water at all due to the unavailable wells. On Friday,...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
KMPH.com
Expect lower prices at the pump, small window only on Thursday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — For those needing to fill up their tanks, good news. Circle K Fuel is hosting a celebration day on Thursday and will be reducing its gas prices to 40 cents per gallon lower than the average price from 4-7 p.m. They say in-store snack prices...
Grassfire threatens Fresno homes, brings down power line
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grassfire threatened homes on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to fire officials, at about 4 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reporter vegetation fire on the 9700 block of East Belmont. When the first unit arrived, they encountered a quarter-acre fire that was spreading […]
KMPH.com
Traffic Alert: Garbage truck fire shuts down Hwy. 41 south of McKinley Ave. in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Southbound traffic is closed on Highway 41 due to a vehicle fire. CHP says a garbage truck was on fire and the driver stopped in the center lane of the highway south of McKinley Ave. Officers are slowly diverting vehicles through the median to get...
KMPH.com
Thousands out of power due to PG&E equipment failure in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of people in multiple cities are out of power due to a PG&E equipment failure. The first outage was recorded just before 4 p.m. in the City of Kerman. More than 1,300 customers were impacted due to the failure. According to PG&E, a circuit...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Jamestown and Sonora
Update at 11:29am: PG&E reports that a majority of the 1,068 customers who lost power this morning in Jamestown and Sonora have been restored. There remain 208 without electricity. Full restoration is still anticipated by 2:45pm. Update at 11:14am: PG&E is providing some details about what led to 1,061 customers...
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California: Zoorassic Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
NBC San Diego
Woman Survives Fall From Yosemite's Half Dome
A 21-year-old student from New Zealand fell while climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome on Aug. 1 and lived to tell the tale. Anna Parsons fractured her neck, spine, pelvis and ribs and doctors had to amputate her left leg, below the knee. She's being treated at Memorial Medical Center in...
westsideconnect.com
Deputies shut down sideshow
More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
KMPH.com
Health officials give tips on what to expect in extreme heat temps
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County has shown near-record temperatures that are projected to last from Thursday to Wednesday, September 7. The Fresno County Department of Public health is urging the community to take safety measures to avoid any heat illness and to know what signs to look out for to seek medical attention.
thesungazette.com
Drivers will need to share the road on state route between Tulare, Orange Cove
TULARE COUNTY – Drivers passing through State Route 63, the route between Tulare County and Orange Cove in Fresno County, will begin seeing some increased traffic delays after the California Department of Transportation announced their three-month road construction project. Starting in late August until some time in mid-November, State...
KMPH.com
Two arrested after Fresno County teen transported by force to Missouri School
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The parent of a Fresno County teen was arrested along with a former dean of a Missouri Boarding school after the teen was taken by force and driven to Missouri, says U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. 35-year-old Shana Gaviola of Clovis, and 41-year-old Julio...
L.A. Weekly
Katherine Wilkins Killed in Car Accident on Avenue 12 [Madera, CA]
85-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead Following Car Crash near Highway 99. The fatal incident occurred at westbound Avenue 12th, west of Highway 99, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver of a Chevy Equinox accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. Eventually, their vehicle left the...
