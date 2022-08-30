ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022

 3 days ago
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

August 22, 2022

22:14— Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero was cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 222202

22:14— Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222203

August 23, 2022

13:20— Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222213

13:20— Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for TRESPASS:REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY:OWNER REQUEST [602(O)(2)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXEC OFCR [69(A)]; Case no. 222214

August 25, 2022

23:53— Russell Jeffrey Kuhnle, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(B)(2)(A)]; Case no. 222227

August 26, 2022

16:55— Garrett Michael Dollens, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5300 block of Palma Ave. and booked for ROBBERY [211], BATTERY W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 222228

Paso Robles Police Department

August 22, 2022

22:03— Joseph James Mccallum, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested at Walmart and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222544

August 23, 2022

02:51— Jesus Rodriguez, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222545

02:34— Javier Arcegonzalez, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222545

11:22— Eduardo Jose Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 222549

11:21— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for TRESPASSING W/O CONSENT OF OWNER,ETC. [602(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222550

12:52— Joseph James Mccallum, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for VANDALISM/DESTROYS [594(A)(3)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 222552

21:06— Edward Robert Morrell, 66, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220549

August 24, 2022

20:20— Michele Lee Kirchner, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 22-2524

August 25, 2022

00:20— Hermes Cortezmercado, 18, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 22-2566

12:10— Virginia Rey Lyon, 41, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222569

20:29— Marcelo Floreschavez, 37, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222581

20:48— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 21st St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222582

22:26— Rodrigo Mendoza, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2583

August 26, 2022

08:23— Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222584

13:50— Annleah Sara Ruse, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 18th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222588

17:10— Jesus Phillip Olea, 40, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222593

21:51— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222599

August 27, 2022

00:06— Meghan Jean Ball, 38, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222600

03:30— Mauro Hernandeztorres, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 222602

20:03— Beatriz Ramirezrodriguez, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 140 block of Olive St. and booked and released for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 222608

23:50— Guadalupe Romanhernandez, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 22-2611

22:56— Rufina Florescuevas, 25, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 22-2611

August 28, 2022

00:29— Lorenzo Garciamaldonado, 26, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 22-2611

12:07— Antonio Maldonadovazquez, 24, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 22-2611

00:55— Isaul Montealegrehernandez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Oak Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222612

01:03— Stephen Paul Norman, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222613

11:25— Rudolfo Jr Salas, 37, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on 3000 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE ON PERSON [21510(B)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222616

13:54— Stephanie Nicole Jackson, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 12th St. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 222617

16:53— Guillermo Memo Lopez, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222619

17:33— Mariaelena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222621

19:58— Gutierrez Daniel Jerry, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222622

20:01— Eric Nicholas Zollo, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222622

20:02— Kevin Anthonymichael Lau, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222622

