Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 9/2/22-9/4/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
31st Annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo kicks off in Superior
The Great Northern Classic Rodeo kicked off Friday night at the Head of the Lakes fairground in Superior. There was a GNCR performance at seven to start the weekend of activities. 17-year-old Jocelyn Dolsen will be barrel racing. Dolsen has been riding horses since she was little and got into...
WDIO-TV
A new chapter for the Proctor School District
The Proctor School District has its eyes on turning the page into a new chapter as a new school year is right around the corner with a new superintendent, new teachers, and a new mindset. “It is an opportunity that not very many people get. As educators, we get that...
WDIO-TV
Ashland volleyball sweeps Duluth East in straight sets
On Thursday Ashland volleyball swept Duluth East in straight sets winning 3-0 on the road. All three matches were close, with the Oredockers winning 25-21, 27-25, and 25-16. Ashland improves to 4-0 in non-tournament play. Duluth East falls to 1-2 and next hosts Hermantown on Tuesday. Around The Web. Ads...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Tackling health hurdles Duluth East star RB Austan Orvedahl returns ready for Thursday’s season opener
The Minnesota prep football season kicks off this week. One of the teams flipping on the Thursday night lights will be Duluth East. Possibly their most prolific returner is senior running back Austan Orvedahl who, after some health related setbacks last season, is back in full force. “I’ve been working...
WDIO-TV
Prep football: Hermantown, Duluth East punch big season opening road wins
The Minnesota prep football season kicked off Thursday and both Hermantown and Duluth East would notch opening night wins. Hitting the road Hermantown would take down defending Section 7AA champions Moose Lake-Willow River 31-14. The Hawks led 17-14 at halftime and put up 14 more points in the fourth quarter to improve to 6-5 in their overall series with the Rebels.
WDIO-TV
Holmquist nets one but UWS women’s soccer drops opener to Augsburg
The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) women’s soccer team fell 2-1 to Augsburg University in their season opener Thursday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Mya Holmquist scored the sole goal for the Yellowjackets to tie the game 1-1 early in the first half. The Auggies would net the game winner in the second.
WDIO-TV
Prosecutors say no charges related to officer-involved shooting in Chisholm
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has found no basis for criminal charges against St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies Cody Dillinger and Gavin Nichols and Virginia Police K-9 Officer Nicholas Grivna in connection with the April 20, 2022 officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred in Chisholm, Minnesota and resulted in the death of Michael David Johnson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boys soccer refocusing after graduating 17 seniors from state squad
Greyhound boys soccer was a team no one wanted to mess with last fall. Duluth East would finish the 2021 season 19-2-1 overall taking third place in the Class AAA state tournament. Now the boys are back in action but are in a bit of a rebuilding phase after graduating...
WDIO-TV
Air game lifts Bulldog football past Southwest Minnesota State to win season opener
Quarterback Logan Graetz threw three touchdowns for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) on Thursday to help lift them past Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) and win their season opener 31-21 at Malosky Stadium. The Bulldogs struck first with a Byron Bynum touchdown in the first quarter, which was the...
Comments / 0