Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers

If their final practice before focusing on Week 1 preparations is any indication, it looks like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are ready for the 2022 season. Rodgers hinted as much following what head coach Matt LaFleur called a “game-like” practice on Wednesday. According to the Packers QB, “it was the best practice […] The post Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Wausau, WI
Packers.com

Packers sign three to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have signed TE Shaun Beyer, CB Benjie Franklin and WR Juwann Winfree (juh-wann) to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday. Beyer (6-5, 250), a first-year player out of the University of Iowa, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears

No team hates its current roster more than the Bears. On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers. Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. Osemele last played in...
CHICAGO, IL

