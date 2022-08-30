EUGENE, Ore. — Area students from Kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for a free Student Transit pass through Lane Transit District. LTD says if students who received a student transit pass last school year or over the summer, a new pass that is valid until September 30, 2023, will be available on their app or tap card. Students, parents, and guardians are asked to verify that a new pass has been issued. They say you can verify your student's pass by:

EUGENE, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO