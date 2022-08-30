ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

Lane Transit District says area students are eligible for a free transit pass

EUGENE, Ore. — Area students from Kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for a free Student Transit pass through Lane Transit District. LTD says if students who received a student transit pass last school year or over the summer, a new pass that is valid until September 30, 2023, will be available on their app or tap card. Students, parents, and guardians are asked to verify that a new pass has been issued. They say you can verify your student's pass by:
Recall election for Eugene city councilor set for Tuesday

EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a week away from the recall election of Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett. The election is Tuesday, September 6. Monday morning, we saw people on River Road demonstrating in favor of a recall. Supporters pushed for this election over Syrett's support of the...
EWEB weighing options over the Leaburg Canal

Originally built in 1929, the Leaburg Canal has helped Eugene and Springfield grow into what it is today. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told EWEB that the canal should be shut down until it could be repaired. EWEB officials went through an extensive analysis of the canal structures,...
Lane Education Service District holds annual welcome back event

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the start of the school year just around the corner Lane Education Service District held their annual welcome back event. ESD provides staffing to schools in the district. Wednesday they held a welcome back event in person for the first time since 2019, because...
Lane County man makes 500th platelet donation

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
Neighbors oppose proposed Emeralds stadium location

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds' search for a new home has found a front runner in the Lane Events Center, but not everyone is a fan of the proposed location. Those in the Friendly Neighborhood have voiced concerns over the proposed stadium, citing issues like noise and light pollution, with one resident saying that the concert held at the most recent Lane County Fair had already caused some issues for him.
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers

DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
Keeping kids safe as they start the new school year

EUGENE, Ore. — As the 4J school district and Bethel School district prepare for classes to start back up for the fall, there will be an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around school zones. The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit and Public Works Transportation Team would...
Cedar Creek Fire 9,199 acres as hot, dry, smoky conditions continue

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 9,199 acres and remains at 12% containment, fire officials said Friday. A Level 1 Evacuation order issued by the Lane County Sheriff's Office is in place for the North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground and Charlton Lake Trail Head. Most...
LANE COUNTY, OR

