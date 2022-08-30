Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Springfield Municipal Jail gets new medical and health services for inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — "I think it'll be a seamless transition between the folks, whether they're here in Springfield or the lane county jail." Chief of Springfield Police, Andrew Shearer. At a ribbon cutting event Friday he and city officials started a new partnership with WellPath. It's a company that...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove plans to revitalize downtown area with $5-million grant
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — $5-million dollars is coming to Cottage Grove to revitalize its historic downtown area, but they are not knocking down buildings. They will fix things like cracked sidewalks, uneven roads, and replant trees. The project will go from the Main Street Bridge to 8th Street; about...
nbc16.com
Lane Transit District says area students are eligible for a free transit pass
EUGENE, Ore. — Area students from Kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for a free Student Transit pass through Lane Transit District. LTD says if students who received a student transit pass last school year or over the summer, a new pass that is valid until September 30, 2023, will be available on their app or tap card. Students, parents, and guardians are asked to verify that a new pass has been issued. They say you can verify your student's pass by:
nbc16.com
Recall election for Eugene city councilor set for Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a week away from the recall election of Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett. The election is Tuesday, September 6. Monday morning, we saw people on River Road demonstrating in favor of a recall. Supporters pushed for this election over Syrett's support of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
EWEB weighing options over the Leaburg Canal
Originally built in 1929, the Leaburg Canal has helped Eugene and Springfield grow into what it is today. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told EWEB that the canal should be shut down until it could be repaired. EWEB officials went through an extensive analysis of the canal structures,...
nbc16.com
Lane Education Service District holds annual welcome back event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the start of the school year just around the corner Lane Education Service District held their annual welcome back event. ESD provides staffing to schools in the district. Wednesday they held a welcome back event in person for the first time since 2019, because...
nbc16.com
Lane County man makes 500th platelet donation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
nbc16.com
East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation level
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Recent fire growth has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire, Lane County officials reported Friday afternoon. Campers, hikers and other people planning to visit during the holiday weekend are encouraged to make alternate plans, and – at minimum – be aware of the threat of wildfire and lack of communications infrastructure in rural areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Neighbors oppose proposed Emeralds stadium location
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds' search for a new home has found a front runner in the Lane Events Center, but not everyone is a fan of the proposed location. Those in the Friendly Neighborhood have voiced concerns over the proposed stadium, citing issues like noise and light pollution, with one resident saying that the concert held at the most recent Lane County Fair had already caused some issues for him.
nbc16.com
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers
DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
nbc16.com
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
nbc16.com
The Eugene Ems, which employs over 160 people, continues search for new stadium
EUGENE, Ore. — For nearly 70 years, the Eugene Emeralds have been playing baseball in Lane County. But come 2025, they need to be out of their current home - PK Park. That's because Major League Baseball upgraded the team to the High-A level. That upgrade means more baseball...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
Drivers can expect 3 day closure of Granger Avenue in Benton County starting September 10
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Granger Avenue will be closed at U.S. Highway 20 Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 10-12, 2022, Benton County announced. The closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Granger Avenue will reopen on Monday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. Emergency vehicles must use...
nbc16.com
Back-to-school season means incoming 4th graders are eligible for Every Kid Outdoors
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Beginning September 1, fourth graders, parents, and educators can visit the Every Kid Outdoors website at everykidoutdoors.gov and learn more about how to obtain free entry to all federal lands, for fourth graders and their accompanying family members. Students can obtain passes individually by completing a...
nbc16.com
Keeping kids safe as they start the new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — As the 4J school district and Bethel School district prepare for classes to start back up for the fall, there will be an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around school zones. The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit and Public Works Transportation Team would...
nbc16.com
Hot and dry conditions continue to aid in the growth of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With hot and dry conditions, weather caused further activity for the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire currently stands at 8,817 and still holds at 12% containment. The Lane County Sheriff's Office has initiated a Level 1, Be Ready Evacuation, for North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground, and...
nbc16.com
Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
nbc16.com
Traffic Alert: U.S. 20 to close for two weeks between Sweet Home and Santiam Junction
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking drivers to plan ahead for a 2 week closure of U.S. 20 September 9 -22. Drivers will need to take alternate routes during the closure. Crews will build a retaining wall, realign and reconstruct a portion of the road and repair damage...
nbc16.com
Corvallis Transit System to significantly reduce its services due to driver shortages
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Transit System is experiencing a driver shortage, due to the shortage they say they will have to significantly reduce services through September. Beginning with CTS's routine fall service change, on September 19, CTS will suspend Saturday and Sunday service until driver numbers can support...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire 9,199 acres as hot, dry, smoky conditions continue
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 9,199 acres and remains at 12% containment, fire officials said Friday. A Level 1 Evacuation order issued by the Lane County Sheriff's Office is in place for the North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground and Charlton Lake Trail Head. Most...
Comments / 0