KFDM-TV
Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning
GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Port Arthur News
Area police make arrest in November 2021 homicide
ORANGE — An area man already behind bars was charged with murder this week, authorities said. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said authorities secured a murder warrant Wednesday for Aaron Wilson McClelland. The 36-year-old Orange resident is implicated in the Nov. 14 killing of Michael Anthony Buchanan. McClellan...
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Man who was “just chilling” charged with burglary, gun theft
A 21-year-old transient was indicted recently on felony charges of theft of a firearm and burglary of a building for two separate incidents. Groves Police were dispatched to Groves Auto Body June 26 in reference to a burglary alarm when they noticed a man wearing all black get out of a vehicle parked in the fenced in area. The man, identified as Michael Marquis White, said he was “just chilling” in a vehicle, according to court documents.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-18
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:. Brian Scott, 45, unlawful use of criminal instrument. Christopher Glassey, 40, unlawful use of criminal instrument and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) Christian Droddy, 28, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony, accident involving damage. Port...
Woman who allegedly stole $200,000 from former employer arrested
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) has arrested a woman who allegedly made over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions.
Teen indicted for murder in January 2022 West End deadly shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teenager was indicted Wednesday in connection to a January 2022 murder that occurred in Beaumont's West End. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, on a warrant that was issued early August. Dotson was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
Beaumont Police find man accused of stabbing former girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in 'serious condition'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have located a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. Robert Eaglin is charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Beaumont Police investigating homicide after a body was found inside a home
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led police to a body inside a home. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 12:23pm, officers responded to a home in the 3300 Block of Glenwood Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur News
UPDTAE: Man arrested after girlfriend stabbed “multiple” times
Update – Officers with BPD’s Special Assignment Unit took EAGLIN into custody at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Beaumont Police Department Family Violence detectives are searching for 36-year-old Robert J. Eaglin. He is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. Police said he stabbed his former girlfriend...
Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
65-year-old woman charged with arson, accused of setting fires at her house for insurance money
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 65-year-old woman may soon stand trial after being accused of purposely setting fires at her own house for money. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an arson indictment to Patricia Fairman on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to set her house on fire multiple times and of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur woman set house on fire for insurance money
A 65-year-old Port Arthur woman who investigators believe set fire to her home in order to collect insurance money was indicted this week for arson. The woman reportedly lied about where she was when the fires occurred, as well as allegedly trying to get someone to set the fires, authorities said.
Beaumont man indicted after allegedly causing $57K worth of damages to Entergy sub-station in May
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Entergy sub-station in May. On May 14 at about 2:31 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Entergy sub-station located at 10764 Old Sour Lake Road.
kjas.com
Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
KFDM-TV
Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals
LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
