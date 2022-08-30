Giving a “hand up” instead of a “hand out” 30-minute Jessop’s Journal episode now streaming free

( DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL) What does “Helping Hands ” mean to you. This week’s episode of Jessop’s Journal reminds you that there is good in the world and that, when given a chance, that most of us would be willing to reach out and help our fellow human on this swirling globe called Earth.

It’s my honor to share powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music every week on TV and streaming worldwide. In this episode I focus on ways each of us can help others, especially in developing nations. One of the people I told me something that resonated – “Third World Solutions for Third World Problems” . Hit the play button to watch the full 30-minute streaming broadcast of this week’s Jessop’s Journal that will aired Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV.

Today we are focusing on what I like to call “ helping hands” …here are some teasers of what is in this week’s episode of Jessop’s Journal.

We all take clean water for granted – a human powered well is helping solve a problem called “water poverty”

Not everyone around the world has reliable electricity – hand cranked sewing machines are making a difference.

It’s amazing to see and feel the emotions of a beautiful work of handmade art. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

With all the negativity around, sometimes we forget all the things we have to be thankful for. With that said, I’m introducing a new feature called “ Thankful Stories .”

I’m thankful for the ability to speak … there’s a foundation that helps people having a challenging time speaking.

I’m thankful for the talented musician, Makisi , who entertains us in this episode.

We’ve got a full show, so let’s kick it off with a woman that uses her hands to create something special – Sculptor Angela Johnson.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

