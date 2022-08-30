ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Giving a “hand up” instead of a “hand out” 30-minute Jessop’s Journal episode now streaming free

By Douglas Jessop
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dE0Ln_0hbhcLqT00

( DOUG JESSOP JESSOP’S JOURNAL) What does “Helping Hands ” mean to you. This week’s episode of Jessop’s Journal reminds you that there is good in the world and that, when given a chance, that most of us would be willing to reach out and help our fellow human on this swirling globe called Earth.

It’s my honor to share powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music every week on TV and streaming worldwide. In this episode I focus on ways each of us can help others, especially in developing nations. One of the people I told me something that resonated – “Third World Solutions for Third World Problems” . Hit the play button to watch the full 30-minute streaming broadcast of this week’s Jessop’s Journal that will aired Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV.

Sit back, relax and feed your soul with this full 30-minute episode of Jessop’s Journal “Helping Hands” that aired Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV. Jessop’s Journal is a collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” that airs on ABC4 Utah and worldwide at JessopsJournal.com

Today we are focusing on what I like to call “ helping hands” …here are some teasers of what is in this week’s episode of Jessop’s Journal.

We all take clean water for granted – a human powered well is helping solve a problem called “water poverty”

Not everyone around the world has reliable electricity – hand cranked sewing machines are making a difference.

It’s amazing to see and feel the emotions of a beautiful work of handmade art. Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

With all the negativity around, sometimes we forget all the things we have to be thankful for. With that said, I’m introducing a new feature called “ Thankful Stories .”

I’m thankful for the ability to speak … there’s a foundation that helps people having a challenging time speaking.

I’m thankful for the talented musician, Makisi , who entertains us in this episode.

We’ve got a full show, so let’s kick it off with a woman that uses her hands to create something special – Sculptor Angela Johnson.

+++

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys powerful, positive and inspirational story. Jessop’s Journal airs Sunday mornings at 10 on ABC4 TV and you can watch on-demand at JessopsJournal.com .

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is a collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Storie s made possible by the generous support of Tatt2Away, XLEAR, Millcreek Gardens and LIFE Never Boring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lnbud_0hbhcLqT00
Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

*** Jessop’s Journal is a copyrighted production of Fedora Incorporated ***

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Sandy Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in a credit card theft. Police say, the man used a stolen credit card to make over $1,000 in purchases at the Home Depot located at 135 E 11400 S on Friday, August 26. The police […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
ABC4

Bakery chain in Utah giving out 250 free cakes

UTAH (ABC4) – On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be celebrating its 25th birthday by sharing its desserts with the rest of Utah. This Thursday, the Las Vegas bakery franchise founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Schwetz that has since expanded to Utah and the rest of the nation will be giving […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

NOW: Sandy Police investigating double-shooting

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Sandy Police Department (SPD) are reportedly investigating a double shooting. SPD Lt. Dean Carriger told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 E. Oak Manor Drive at 10:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired.  Upon arrival, police reportedly found two victims with gunshot wounds. According […]
SANDY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Johnson
ABC4

One in critical condition following North Salt Lake car crash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in critical condition following a crash involving three cars and three drivers in North Salt Lake on Friday.  The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 South and I-15, partially blocking the on-ramp going northbound. The man in critical condition was transported to the hospital by […]
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Two men shot during conflict in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition. […]
TREMONTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journal
ABC4

SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support

UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Us Weekly

Big Brother’s Kyle Capener: The ‘Responsibility’ to Have ‘Conversations’ and ‘Find Resources’ Regarding Race ‘Falls on Me’

Kyle Capener became the latest houseguest evicted from Big Brother after a controversial week where comments he made about race inside the house came to light in a tense and emotional house meeting. The unemployed Utah native, 29, was evicted unanimously on Thursday, September 1. He was nominated by Head of Household Matthew Turner, who […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

WATCH: UCSO asks for help identifying theft suspects

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is searching for at least two, potentially three vehicle-theft suspects. UCSO reports that a man and a woman, and maybe one other person stole an RV from a storage lot in Eagle Mountain on Aug. 23. At this time, the agency is asking for […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC4

UPDATE: New details released in UTA officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released new details regarding an incident with UTA in the area of 900 S and 200 W in Salt Lake City. According to police, at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night, two Utah Transit Authority officers approached an individual who stated he had been robbed and provided a description […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah middle school evacuated after smell of smoke

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah middle school was evacuated after a report of the smell of smoke on Tuesday morning. As students arrived at Uintah Middle School, in Vernal, students and staff evacuated the school safely before classes had even begun. The Vernal City Fire Department responded and found the source of smoke coming […]
VERNAL, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy