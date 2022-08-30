ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays’ Shane McClanahan skips start due to shoulder impingement

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Shane McClanahan, pictured Wednesday at Tropicana Field, did not make his scheduled start against the Marlins Tuesday due to what the team called an impingement in his left shoulder. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

MIAMI — Rays ace left-hander Shane McClanahan halted his warmups minutes before Tuesday’s game and did not make his scheduled start against the Marlins due to what the team called an impingement in his left shoulder.

McClanahan was shown on Bally Sports Sun video stepping back from the bullpen mound, gesturing toward his left arm and consulting with pitching coach Kyle Snyder and bullpen coach Stan Boroski before being consoled by Boroski.

The Rays said McClanahan will undergo further imaging to better define the cause of the issue.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong quickly got ready and made the start for the Rays.

McClanahan, 25, has been one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, posting an 11-5. record with a 2.20 ERA. He started the All-Star Game for the American League. After a series of post All-Star break starts that weren’t up to his usual standard, McClanahan on Wednesday worked six shutout innings against the Angels.

The Rays have been trying to monitor his heavy workload this season, but McClanahan has insisted he felt fine. He had Tommy John surgery as a freshman at USF, missing the 2016 season, but no previous shoulder issues.

This story will be updated.

• • •

ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

