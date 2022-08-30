Rays’ Shane McClanahan skips start due to shoulder impingement

Shane McClanahan, pictured Wednesday at Tropicana Field, did not make his scheduled start against the Marlins Tuesday due to what the team called an impingement in his left shoulder. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

MIAMI — Rays ace left-hander Shane McClanahan halted his warmups minutes before Tuesday’s game and did not make his scheduled start against the Marlins due to what the team called an impingement in his left shoulder.

McClanahan was shown on Bally Sports Sun video stepping back from the bullpen mound, gesturing toward his left arm and consulting with pitching coach Kyle Snyder and bullpen coach Stan Boroski before being consoled by Boroski.

The Rays said McClanahan will undergo further imaging to better define the cause of the issue.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong quickly got ready and made the start for the Rays.

McClanahan, 25, has been one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, posting an 11-5. record with a 2.20 ERA. He started the All-Star Game for the American League. After a series of post All-Star break starts that weren’t up to his usual standard, McClanahan on Wednesday worked six shutout innings against the Angels.

The Rays have been trying to monitor his heavy workload this season, but McClanahan has insisted he felt fine. He had Tommy John surgery as a freshman at USF, missing the 2016 season, but no previous shoulder issues.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.