Durham, NC

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
Aggie-Eagle Classic: Keys to the Game for A&T and Central

The Aggie-Eagle classic kicks off tomorrow at 7:30pm. The Aggies from North Carolina A&T State University have won the last four matchups in this series and the last three games haven’t been close. A&T defeated Central in 2018 – 45-0, 54-0 in 2019, and 37-14 last year. So...
GREENSBORO, NC

