Yardbarker
3 Bruins’ Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
The end of the offseason is finally in sight. Training camp is right around the corner for the NHL and September is the last month of the year without regular-season hockey. Excitement is mounting for the 2022-23 season and there is plenty to be excited and hopeful about for another year of hockey.
Yardbarker
An argument for getting rid of NHL shootouts and how to replace them
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of seeing NHL games end in shootouts. And I think there’s a simple solution. Remove the lines in overtime. Make it pond hockey. No icing. No offsides. Just 3-on-3 hockey on a wide open slab of ice. Teams have...
NHL・
Yardbarker
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Yardbarker
Tigers’ Austin Meadows reveals reason for extended absence
The Detroit Tigers added Austin Meadows during the offseason to try to add some punch to their lineup, but the trade has not worked out as planned. On Friday, Meadows gave some insight into what has been behind his struggles in 2022. Meadows posted a statement on social media explaining...
Yardbarker
The Knicks May Be Losing A Young Star
Now is not the best time for the New York Knicks to be saying goodbye to players. The team is in a bit of a tough spot, attempting to assemble a team that can make last season seem like a distant memory. They will only do that with a full,...
NBA・
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
