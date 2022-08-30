ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travel experts say Labor Day Weekend could reach pre-pandemic travel volumes. This, as the national average cost of gasoline has dropped $0.38 cents from last month. In South Carolina, AAA says the average cost of gas has fallen for 11 consecutive weeks. Now averaging $3.43 per...
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina marks Overdose Awareness Day as overdose deaths continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, organizations across the state recognized International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the opportunity to remember the lives lost to overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and promote treatment and recovery options. This comes as data from the South Carolina Department of Health...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
SCDOT gets additional $190 million in federal road funds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they are receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year. SCDOT says the money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. SCDOT says...
TRAFFIC
Smaller SC communities can apply for grants to develop tourism industry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is now accepting pre-applications for a program designed to help bring visitors to undiscovered parts of the state. The Undiscovered South Carolina grant program was created to develop tourism in smaller, rural areas of the state, Department...
CHARLESTON, SC
DHEC preparing for rollout of new COVID boosters to fight omicron

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is preparing for the rollout of new COVID-19 booster shots, which could be available in a few weeks. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommended these updated versions of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH

