ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden says he’s ‘ashamed’ over email controversy

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyHTl_0hbhblZ200

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Tuesday said he was “ashamed” over the email controversy that cost him his job and reputation.

During an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Little Rock, Ark., Gruden, who had remained out of the public eye for months, told those in attendance that he felt deep regret for his role in the controversy.

“I’m not going to say anything but honest things here,” Gruden said. “I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails. And I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful.”

“But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t,” Gruden, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, added. “And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot.”

Gruden also called out the media, especially his former employer ESPN, during his address, telling the audience that they shouldn’t believe anything the media says.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding out there right now,” the 59-year-old coach said. “What you read. What you hear. What you watch on TV. Hell, I worked at ESPN for nine years. I worked hard at that job. I don’t even wanna watch the channel anymore. Because I don’t believe everything is true. And I know a lot of it is just trying to get people to watch.”

Gruden, who spent 15 years as a head coach in the league, resigned from his position with the Raiders last October after news outlets reported on his emails, which contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.

The leaked email chain, which spans from 2011 to 2018, occurred when Gruden was employed by ESPN as a lead broadcaster for their Monday Night Football telecasts.

The email chain leak led the House Oversight and Reform Committee to launch an investigation into the Washington Commanders organization and its owner Dan Snyder last October.

Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL last November, alleging that the league deliberately leaked his emails to media outlets in an effort to force him out of his job.

A Nevada judge recently denied the league’s motion to dismiss Gruden’s lawsuit against them, according to NFL.com.

The NFL declined to comment. The Hill has also reached out to ESPN.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs

Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL
Golf Digest

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco says his kids don’t respect him because he plays for the New York Jets

We all know the pitfalls of playing for the New York Jets. You will lose. A lot. You will have your name dragged through the mud by the New York sports media. You will have to pay North Jersey property taxes, win over a new head coach every two to three years, and share a locker with some guy from another NFL team. But of all the downsides to being a member of Gang Green Gangrene, this one might be the worst. Papa Flacco, please take it away.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Football
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Washington, AR
FOX Sports

Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB

The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job

Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's deal proves Cowboys aced Prescott negotiations since 2019

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback

With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Raiders#American Football#Espn
The Hill

The Hill

679K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy