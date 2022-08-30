ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

FM366 at Hogaboom Road is closed in Groves

GROVES —FM366 at Hogaboom Road is currently closed. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is due to a downed power line. Please use an alternate route.
GROVES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Government
12NewsNow

The battle for Beaumont to become Battleship Texas' new home continues after ship docks in Galveston for repairs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Battleship Texas could be on the move to Beaumont in about a year, but before that can happen there's dominoes that need to fall. The 110-year-old ship made its journey from its longtime berth at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston as part of a $35 million project to repair the hull and ultimately restore the ship to its former glory.
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Disruption of Water Service Scheduled for Numerous Streets in the Area of 6th Avenue in Lake Charles on September 1, Boil Advisory will be Implemented

Disruption of Water Service Scheduled for Numerous Streets in the Area of 6th Avenue in Lake Charles on September 1, Boil Advisory will be Implemented. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 30, 2022, that on Thursday, September 1, 2022, temporary disruption of water service is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of 6th Avenue where contractors are currently working on an underground utility project. The outage is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to finish the tie-ins for newly installed water mains.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kfdm
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Port Arthur, Mid County

Port Arthur and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPLC TV

Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning

GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches could make local history with new police chief

PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches will soon choose a new police chief — one who will make history, not only in Port Neches but in all Greater Port Arthur and Mid County. “We have concluded the interview process for Chief (Paul) Lemoine’s replacement, and at our...
PORT NECHES, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery

One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy