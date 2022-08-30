One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO