ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
The Topeka Capital-Journal

For Highland Park football, after eight seasons and 65 games, 'The monkey is off our back'

By beating Wyandotte 60-47, Highland Park put an end to its 65-game losing streak, an accomplishment expected to reverberate throughout the school.  A wild celebration ensued on the field following the historic victory at Hummer Sports Park on Friday night. Fans rushed the field, a water cooler was dumped on coach Jermaine Monroe, and media swarmed to capture the elation.  ...
TOPEKA, KS
Wildcats Today

Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2022 season tonight against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Hopes are high in Lexington as UK looks to build off its fourth 10-win season in program history just a year ago. The Wildcats take on a well-respected Redhawk group that is ...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy