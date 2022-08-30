ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Indy Man Charged With Killing Dutch Soldier

INDIANAPOLIS–A murder charge has been filed against Shamar Duncan, of Indianapolis, for the shooting death of Simmie Poetsema, 26, a commando from the Netherlands, who was killed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Duncan is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, accused of shooting two more members...
WIBC.com

Suspect in Custody After Shooting Inside Fishers Home

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.
WIBC.com

Bloomington Police: Man Shoots Suspect Who Attempts to Enter Home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Bloomington. At 5:10 a.m. Thursday the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center received a 911 call from a 35-year-old man saying his house was being broken into. The home is in the 1700 Block of South Pinestone Court, less then a mile west of Bloomington South High School.
WTHR

Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
cbs4indy.com

Body found in torched car on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
WIBC.com

9-Year-Old Girl Safe, AMBER Alert Canceled

INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert about a missing 9-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe Thursday afternoon. Public Information Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metro Police says their investigation into the disappearance of Delila Jennings led them to a building on the near west side of Indianapolis.
FOX59

Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence […]
WTHR

Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
WIBC.com

Police: Man & Woman Found Dead in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A man and woman were found dead inside a home in Fishers Wednesday morning. Police received a 911 call from someone threatening to commit suicide. The cops made their way to a home on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road. Police officers made an...
WISH-TV

Indy man sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident on West Morris Street on Aug. 3, 2021. When they arrived, they found Jerry Poindexter, 27, unconscious in the drivers seat of a vehicle. Officers said they saw a black extended handgun magazine sticking out of Poindexter’s front right side that they believed was inserted into a handgun. Court documents say when officers found him in the vehicle, the doors were locked and the vehicle was still in drive and was being held in place by bushes.
WIBC.com

Arrest in Connection to Death of IU Student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. On August 17th the student, Avery McMillan, was unconscious and unresponsive at Eric Montgomery’s home. That prompted him to call 911 for help. Police arrived to administer three doses of Narcan – a medicine used in drug overdoses – but McMillan did not survive.
WISH-TV

IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
