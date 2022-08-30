Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Indy Man Charged With Killing Dutch Soldier
INDIANAPOLIS–A murder charge has been filed against Shamar Duncan, of Indianapolis, for the shooting death of Simmie Poetsema, 26, a commando from the Netherlands, who was killed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Duncan is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, accused of shooting two more members...
Suspect charged with killing Elwood police officer appears in court
The man accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz is back in jail after he appeared in a Madison County court for an initial hearing Friday morning.
WIBC.com
Suspect in Custody After Shooting Inside Fishers Home
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.
WIBC.com
Bloomington Police: Man Shoots Suspect Who Attempts to Enter Home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Bloomington. At 5:10 a.m. Thursday the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center received a 911 call from a 35-year-old man saying his house was being broken into. The home is in the 1700 Block of South Pinestone Court, less then a mile west of Bloomington South High School.
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
cbs4indy.com
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
WIBC.com
9-Year-Old Girl Safe, AMBER Alert Canceled
INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert about a missing 9-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe Thursday afternoon. Public Information Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metro Police says their investigation into the disappearance of Delila Jennings led them to a building on the near west side of Indianapolis.
Missing Brown County teen possibly headed to Indianapolis, according to deputies
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:15 a.m. Atwood was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday alerted officers […]
Witness describes ‘total chaos’ during fatal shooting of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
"It was total panic, total chaos. It surprised everybody," said a witness of the shooting that killed one Dutch soldier and injured two others in downtown Indianapolis.
Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman
INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence […]
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
WIBC.com
Police: Man & Woman Found Dead in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A man and woman were found dead inside a home in Fishers Wednesday morning. Police received a 911 call from someone threatening to commit suicide. The cops made their way to a home on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road. Police officers made an...
WISH-TV
Indy man sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident on West Morris Street on Aug. 3, 2021. When they arrived, they found Jerry Poindexter, 27, unconscious in the drivers seat of a vehicle. Officers said they saw a black extended handgun magazine sticking out of Poindexter’s front right side that they believed was inserted into a handgun. Court documents say when officers found him in the vehicle, the doors were locked and the vehicle was still in drive and was being held in place by bushes.
WIBC.com
Arrest in Connection to Death of IU Student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. On August 17th the student, Avery McMillan, was unconscious and unresponsive at Eric Montgomery’s home. That prompted him to call 911 for help. Police arrived to administer three doses of Narcan – a medicine used in drug overdoses – but McMillan did not survive.
Greenwood hotel manager found dead at hotel she managed
The operations manager of a Greenwood hotel was found dead last week at the hotel she managed. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
Veteran reunites with his military dog in Indianapolis after seven months apart
For nine months, U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas Rice served his country in Japan alongside Fredy, a Military Working Dog. The two are now forever reunited in the United States.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked...
