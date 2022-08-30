ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

No answers in homicides; School safety for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Our KELOLAND pet food drive is going on right now outside of our studio in Downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls public high schools are competing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Is ‘zippering’ the answer to help the flow of traffic?

Picture this: You’re driving down the road and see a sign telling you the left lane ends ahead. You move over to the right lane and start Inching forward–very slowly. At the same time, cars are zipping past you, still in the left lane. At the point that you must merge, you see the zippy drivers trying to get into your lane. Do you let them in? Do you pretend you don’t see them and keep moving forward because they should have zippered about 3 blocks ago? Sergeant Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department knows that zippering is a big debate among drivers. He stopped by to break it down and tell us whether or not “zippering” is the answer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Volga home invasion

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion at a rural residence west of Volga on 460th Avenue near 212th Street. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a 15-year-old male was home alone when, shortly before 9:00 o’clock Thursday night, an unknown male entered the residence. The suspect demanded that the juvenile hand over his wallet and phone and get on the floor.
VOLGA, SD
Saint Mary
Person
Anthony Lewis
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: One person hurt in overnight shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to a shooting Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at a residence and the shooting was accidental. It happened around 9:30 last night in southeast Sioux Falls. Police say one man was showing another man a hand gun when it went off, hitting the other man in the leg. Police say he is expected to be ok.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two minors were reluctant to give information regarding the incident that led up to their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received several calls reporting gunshots in northeast Sioux Falls. As officers arrived, a couple of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Child Safety#School Security#Sfsd#The Department#The School Resource
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings Police Department warn continued reports of loosened lug nuts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Brookings Police Department, officers say people are continuing to report the lug nuts that secure a car’s wheels have been tampered with. Authorities say the most recent incident happened on Aug. 27, while the vehicle...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

How the state’s first “Flock Safety” camera busted car thieves in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Technology never used before in South Dakota was used to bust stolen vehicles twice within a span of 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday. About four months ago, the Madison Police Department spent almost $30,000 on automated license plate reading technology, a product out of Atlanta called Flock Safety.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District says an unauthorized man reportedly on school grounds has been located. The district sent that update to parents and guardians just less than two hours after first alerting families to the incident. The SFSD says that police are handling...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested after throwing bike at SUV

ROCK RAPIDS—A 29-year-old Marshall, MN, man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication. The arrest of Mitchell Dean Noyes stemmed from a report of an incident outside Sporty’s Bar & Grill in Rock Rapids, according to...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Public Safety
amazingmadison.com

Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges

A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man who admitted to role in ‘spiritual’ killing sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from the Pine Ridge Reservation is headed to prison for a 2016 murder. A federal judge sentenced Stetson Eagle Elk to 18 years behind bars. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aiding and abetting. Other charges were dropped. Court papers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
740thefan.com

Prosecutor asks that man charged in 1974 be civilly committed

WILLMAR, Minn. – Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls, S.D. man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not...
WILLMAR, MN

