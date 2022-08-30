ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
White County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WSMV

Man accused of hitting police officer during traffic stop turns himself in

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of hitting a police officer during a traffic stop and driving away earlier this week turned himself in to the authorities Friday. Millersville Police officials told WSMV4 that 29-year-old Alvin Stokes Jr. had turned himself in after police searched for him due to an incident on August 22nd when a police officer initiated a traffic stop. During that time, Stokes allegedly began to resist and rolled up his windows, telling officers he would not be getting out.
MILLERSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED

Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
CROSSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#
WSMV

La Vergne K9 officer to retire, celebrated for nearly 10 years of service

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne Police Department K9 officer is preparing for his retirement after almost ten years of service. LVPD said a retirement ceremony would be held on September 8th to honor K9 officer Mike, who has served the department since 2013. Mike is now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell and his family in retirement.
LA VERGNE, TN
WAAY-TV

Man who tried to murder 2 police officers in Jackson County loses appeal

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man who tried to murder two police officers in Jackson County. Christian James Street, 25, of Monteagle, Tenn., was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court on Nov. 17, 2021, for the attempted murder of Stephenson Police Department Officer Luke Ballard and Bridgeport Police Department Officer Ryan McCarver.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
CORBIN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy