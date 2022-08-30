Read full article on original website
Related
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
Two-month-old missing from White County found safe on Wednesday
Gunner Boland was found safe in Wilson County just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. His father, Daniel Boland, Jr. is currently in custody.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
WSMV
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conviction upheld for Tennessee man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jackson County police officers
A Tennessee man convicted on two counts of attempted murder of two Jackson County police officers was asking for a new trial, but that request has officially been denied.
WSMV
Slain Smyrna store clerk remembered for his kindness, accused murderer caught
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the capture of the man who shot Nicholas Patterson during a robbery early Tuesday morning at the Twice Daily off Sam Ridley Parkway. Patterson, 34, was a clerk at the store. He died at the hospital...
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
WSMV
Man accused of hitting police officer during traffic stop turns himself in
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of hitting a police officer during a traffic stop and driving away earlier this week turned himself in to the authorities Friday. Millersville Police officials told WSMV4 that 29-year-old Alvin Stokes Jr. had turned himself in after police searched for him due to an incident on August 22nd when a police officer initiated a traffic stop. During that time, Stokes allegedly began to resist and rolled up his windows, telling officers he would not be getting out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Sons join search for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
WSMV
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
WSMV
La Vergne K9 officer to retire, celebrated for nearly 10 years of service
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne Police Department K9 officer is preparing for his retirement after almost ten years of service. LVPD said a retirement ceremony would be held on September 8th to honor K9 officer Mike, who has served the department since 2013. Mike is now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell and his family in retirement.
WAAY-TV
Man who tried to murder 2 police officers in Jackson County loses appeal
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man who tried to murder two police officers in Jackson County. Christian James Street, 25, of Monteagle, Tenn., was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court on Nov. 17, 2021, for the attempted murder of Stephenson Police Department Officer Luke Ballard and Bridgeport Police Department Officer Ryan McCarver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
WSMV
Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip
DEADHORSE, Alaska (WSMV) - A lifelong outdoorsman and hunter from Dover has been missing in the Alaskan wilderness for almost a week. Steve Keel is a former marine and well-known electrician in Stewart County. Steve was in Northern Alaska on a hunting trip with a friend when he went missing....
WKYT 27
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
WSMV
Murfreesboro PD investigating after man shot in business parking lot
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the parking lot of a business in Murfreesboro. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Molloy Lane. The victim was taken to a local...
Comments / 1