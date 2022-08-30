Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Koz's Mini Bowl for sale by owner
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's iconic Koz's Mini Bowl needs a new owner after more than four decades in business. Koz's Mini Bowl was once voted one of the best bars in America by Esquire. It's billed as "the last duckpin bowling in the U.S." The business is home to four duckpin...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5
Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally revs up in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Labor Day weekend in Milwaukee is synonymous with Harley-Davidson, and the company kicked off its annual Hometown Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Thursday, Sept. 1. It's like a family reunion for everyone on two wheels. One of the cool things about any Harley-Davidson event is just checking...
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival
Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
Swarms of dragonflies spotted around Milwaukee: Explained
If you've been out and about recently enjoying these last few days of summer, you may have noticed an uptick in dragonflies flying around.
milwaukeemag.com
How The World’s Largest Shrekfest Ended Up in Milwaukee
Milwaukee has earned its title as the City of Festivals. The city hosts dozens of festivals every summer, including the world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, and now “The World’s Largest Shrefest” joins the list. Shrekfest is an annual music, art and film event hosted by art...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye
With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
Public funeral for former Archbishop of Milwaukee sparks controversy
Weakland admitted to covering up sexual abuse by priests and using $450,000 in church funds to silence a male lover.
WISN
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
Local News Reporter's Bee Chase Goes Viral
Milwaukee news reporter Elaine Rojas-Castillo was preparing a live report for Milwaukee's TMJ4 News earlier this week when she gave chase to a bee, bobbing and weaving out of the frame while her cameraperson (gleefully, apparently) rolled tape. In the 34 second clip that's making the rounds, Rojas-Castillo is seen...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
spectrumnews1.com
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
CBS 58
Marcus Theatres offering $3 movies on National Cinema Day, Sept. 3
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, by going to the movies for just $3!. Marcus Theatres is offering moviegoers the chance to see any movie, any time of day on any of their Marcus Theatres screens. On top of the $3 deal, Marcus is...
spectrumnews1.com
As iconic Polish restaurant prepares to close, patrons pack the house
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Nearly four decades is a long time to make polish sausage, pierogi, and borscht day after day. For the Burzynski family, it has been a way of life since 1983. Now, with the days numbered for this mecca of traditional Polish cuisine, customers are coming out in droves to enjoy one last meal and share their gratitude.
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
