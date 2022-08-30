ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Umtuch
1d ago

We see outdated food at our local Walmart often . The half and half quarts were swollen to the point of bursting . The date on the bacon was 3 weeks expired . I returned it with an explanation . When I went back 9 days later , it was still on shelf . Please check all the refrigerated goods before purchase . Go to the back and pull the rear package out to inspect the date . The management don't wanna hear about it . And food poisoning is quite unpleasant .

shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
CNET

Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items

More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
Cadrene Heslop

Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores

Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
