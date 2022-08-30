ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB

The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers

The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
NFL
The Guardian

Russell Wilson signs five-year, $245m extension with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245m extension that includes $165m in guarantees, according to multiple sources. ESPN first reported the news, which was later confirmed to the Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal. The extension pays Wilson an average...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former 49ers TE Thinks They Can Win The Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers have gone from uncertainty to a position of strength and optimism in just a matter of months. Following last season’s loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Rams, All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked to be traded, while the team had a brewing quarterback controversy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL
