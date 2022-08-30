Read full article on original website
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
FOX Sports
Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB
The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
Jimmy Garoppolo admits reason he didn’t just ask 49ers for release
The saga between the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo confused many fans in the offseason. After their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, the consensus was that Garoppolo will be traded from the team. However, months passed, and the veteran QB was never traded. Instead, Jimmy G was signed to a new contract.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers kept Mason over Sermon, claimed Hance off waivers
The 49ers believed they would not have been able to sneak undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason through waivers. The 49ers had intelligence that if Mason were not protected on the team's 53-man roster, he would have quickly ended up with another organization. With a strong offseason program and training...
Russell Wilson signs five-year, $245m extension with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245m extension that includes $165m in guarantees, according to multiple sources. ESPN first reported the news, which was later confirmed to the Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal. The extension pays Wilson an average...
Yardbarker
Former 49ers TE Thinks They Can Win The Super Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers have gone from uncertainty to a position of strength and optimism in just a matter of months. Following last season’s loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Rams, All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked to be traded, while the team had a brewing quarterback controversy.
Seahawks among teams that called Jets about WR Denzel Mims
The Seahawks were among the teams that called the Jets about wide receiver Denzel Mims, who recently requested a trade. According to Connor Hughes, the Vikings, Cowboys and Panthers also called. However, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in return, which nobody was willing to give up, so they kept him.
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
Fox News
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton suffers second-degree burns in bizarre accident that 'could've ended up deadly'
A six-year NFL veteran found himself in a scary situation that he says almost took a turn for the worse. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton tweeted Thursday that he suffered second-degree burns from a "freak accident" that "could've ended up deadly." "Had the greatest camp of my career & last...
Golden State Warriors group among those interested in Los Angeles Angels sale, team ‘expected to fetch’ $2 billion bids
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of his club, making it the second MLB team to
NBA・
