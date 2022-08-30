Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
IGI Markets Review 2022 – Is IGI Markets Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our IGI Markets review today to learn all you need to know about IGI Markets before signing up with the broker (igimarkets.com) IGI Markets is a well-known brokerage platform. It provides comprehensive digital trading solutions, such as a reliable, low-risk environment and an optimal customer experience. IGI Markets is a handy crypto brokerage for experienced traders seeking the highest-quality services in the crypto sector. In this IGI Markets review, you will find all the details you need about this magnificent broker.
financefeeds.com
SIX Swiss reports double-digit decline in crypto volumes
Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a fat change in trading activities for August 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
financefeeds.com
Hashflow expands DeFi ecosystem with large market maker Wintermute
The goal of partnering with an increasing number of market-makers is that these offer quotes rather than relying on a bonding curve. That way, Hashflow users are provided with better and more consistent pricing. Hashflow has added algorithmic market maker Wintermute to its DeFi ecosystem, following a $25 million funding...
financefeeds.com
Ex-Morgan Stanley Kevin Lepsoe launches Infinity Exchange to disrupt crypto fixed income markets
The firm is introducing the concept of a Floating Rate with a zero bid-offer used for both lending and borrowing. It also wants to launch the first complete yield curve in DeFi with both floating and fixed rates, enabling traders to hedge their basis/rates risk and speculate along the entire length of the maturity curve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
CME Group rolls out EUR-dominated bitcoin and ether futures contracts
Derivatives giant Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has roll out euro-dominated bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) futures contracts, the first of its kind crypto derivative product on a regulated exchange. The new contract size for bitcoin futures equals 5 BTC while the ether product is sized at 50 ether per contract....
financefeeds.com
Bybit taps TrueLayer to leverage open banking technology
Bybit, one of the world’s most influential crypto exchanges, Bybit has teamed up with TrueLayer to will leverage its open banking technology to help bolster its client onboarding and payments. The move by Bybit to appoint TrueLayer comes amid growing usage of open banking by Bybit’s ecosystem, which now...
financefeeds.com
DappRadar Report: DeFi TVL is $250 billion less than its peak
The crypto industry is still feeling the effects of several breaches, including the Solana wallet attack, the Acala and Nomad exploits, and the Tornado Cash sanctions. Consequently, it isn’t surprising that the market is still bearish with the dapp activity decreased to the lowest level in the whole year.
financefeeds.com
Romanian crypto exchange TOKERO to raise €1.5m for a 10% stake
“We currently aim at raising €1.5 million for 10% shares, out of which half is already secured, in order to continue building what we call the “TOKERO ecosystem”. TOKERO, the Romanian crypto exchange formerly known as LDV Exchange, has reportedly hit the €2.5 million turnover milestone, 125 times higher in comparison to the €20,000 turnover recorded in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
financefeeds.com
Pezesha raises $11m from Women’s World Banking and Cardano-linked IOG
The new startup offers a B2B digital lending infrastructure focused on providing affordable working capital to financially excluded SMEs in Sub-Saharan Africa. Pezesha, a Pan-African embedded finance fintech, has raised $11 Million in a a pre-series A investment round led by Women’s World Banking Capital Partners II (WWBCP II), with participation of IOG, co-founded by Charles Hoskinson, who is also co-founder of Cardano.
Comments / 0