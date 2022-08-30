ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

WAFB.com

Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state. FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.
WASHINGTON STATE

