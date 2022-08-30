356 new COVID-19 cases in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19.
Out of the 356 cases, 48 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.
Cameron County reported that 307 cases were based on antigen testing and one case based on at-home testing.
The county also reported one COVID-19 related death. The reported death was not vaccinated.
