356 new COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19.

Out of the 356 cases, 48 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Cameron County reported that 307 cases were based on antigen testing and one case based on at-home testing.

The county also reported one COVID-19 related death. The reported death was not vaccinated.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,291.

