ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

356 new COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDQey_0hbhYVmT00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19.

Out of the 356 cases, 48 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Cameron County reported that 307 cases were based on antigen testing and one case based on at-home testing.

Valley to receive $2.5 billion for highway improvements

The county also reported one COVID-19 related death. The reported death was not vaccinated.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,291.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll climbs in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and today. Three of the four deceased were not vaccinated. This raises the county’s death toll to 3,984. Of the dead was a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Mission and two women in their 70s […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville

MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami. Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
progresstimes.net

Pharr plans to shut down RGV Angel Flight in mid-September

The city of Pharr plans to shut down RGV Angel Flight — a helicopter that responds to emergency medical calls in Hidalgo County — on Sept. 15. Pharr announced the decision Thursday in a memo distributed to local governments by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council. “The...
PHARR, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
PORT ISABEL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Cameron County, TX
Health
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
Local
Texas Health
ValleyCentral

CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested 13 migrants who allegedly were attempting to board a private plane in Edinburg. On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Four COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported along with 848 new positive cases in Hidalgo County. According to a press release from Hidalgo County, one out of the four women was not vaccinated. The youngest was in her 40s, one woman was in her 60s and two women were older than […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Indicted migrant shelter CEO held without bond

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The CEO of a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children will remain in federal custody without bond. Ruben Gallegos Jr., who is the CEO of International Educational Services, Inc. (IES), was arrested on Thursday by the FBI on charges of conspiracy and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, a federal indictment stated. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Driver of fatal Donna crash charged with murder

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Donna that left one person dead and four people hospitalized. DPS reported about 2:45 p.m., a man evading law enforcement in a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on FM 493 and Stites road in Donna. During the pursuit, the driver […]
DONNA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Cameron County Health#Pcr#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cortez: 37 percent of Hidalgo County children are food insecure

EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez provided some sobering statistics about his county in a presentation to a group of community leaders concerned about poverty. The community leaders were invited to attend the first official meeting of Cortez’s Prosperity Task Force. The meeting was held at the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Weslaco woman located

Update: At 3:01 p.m., De La Garza was located by Weslaco police in good health. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman. Gloria De La Cruz, 58, was last seen Sunday at about 11 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Nebraska Avenue, located in […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday

The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

Bond set at $2M for man accused of killing wife

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of murdering his wife was arraigned Thursday afternoon. Luis Antonio Rivera was charged with murder after authorities found the body of his wife, Edna Liliana Rivera, on Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Hidalgo Police Department responded to a […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley to receive $2.5 billion for highway improvements

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation district office in Pharr will receive $2.5 billion from the Texas Transportation Commission for highways projects for the next 10 years. The funding is a part of the United Transportation Program’s 10-year plan addressing highway projects, public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail and freight and international trade. […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Man wanted for accident that left one seriously injured

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the whereabouts of a wanted man. According to a Facebook post by DPS, Fidencio Gonzalez Gonzalez is wanted for an accident causing serious bodily injury that happened May 25. Gonzalez is described as a 45-year-old man, 5 ft. 5 in, 125 pounds, […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Woman accused of throwing ashes of man’s mother during fight

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of throwing an urn containing the ashes of a man’s mother while fighting him. Lisa Patricia Muszynski was arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse, assault causing bodily injury, violation of protective order, injury to child, disabled or elderly and failure to identify, Hidalgo […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Jury Awards Millions In Damages In Lawsuit Filed Following Edinburg Triple-Killing

Damages totaling $16.6 million have been awarded to surviving family members of an Edinburg woman and her daughter killed in a triple murder-suicide more than 2-1/2 years ago. It was December 10th 2019 when 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila shot and stabbed the two women – 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu who he lived with, and her daughter, 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu who Avila had been sexually abusing for several years. Avila also killed a home healthcare worker who provided care to Rebecca’s 3-year-old son who Avila fathered. The victims were found in the family’s apartment just north of downtown Edinburg. The killings occurred just days after Rebecca filed a sexual assault report with Edinburg police.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy