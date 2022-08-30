ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Road races on tap this fall all over county

It was so hot, I started looking up real estate prices in Minnesota and upstate New York. That’s too hot. As summer gives way to autumn, it’s going to be time to get back outside and stay active to make room for holiday treats. Luckily, there are dozens of road race opportunities for those looking to log a few miles and help raise money for good causes.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Vehicle crash shuts down Morehead City/Beaufort bridge

MOREHEAD CITY - At approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collision on the Morehead City/Beaufort bridge shut down all lanes of traffic. An alert was sent out via Facebook and email from emergency services shortly after the crash urging drivers to take precaution. Witnesses on the scene report seeing a Coke-a-Cola...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – September 2, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The Tryon Palace Foundation will host lawn games and events for a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be engaging historic activities on the North Lawn to see and do, and on the South Lawn, all the fixings of a fabulous party. There will be lawn games and activities, birds and snakes from the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter to visit with, barbecue, fried chicken and cheese macaroni, a s’mores making station, hot dogs and ice cream, Pepsi beverages for the children and wine and beer for adults. Call (252) 639-3524 for tickets.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 31, Sept. 1 & 2

Roy David Thomas 73, of Newport, passed away Wednesday August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, NC with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
NEWPORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocracoke, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stuart Pigott, 82; service September 10

Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 17,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport with his loving wife, Kim, at his side. Stuart was born to Vincent and Pearl Pigott on May 30,1940 in Beaufort, NC. He attended school in Smyrna, NC. Stuart accepted Christ into...
GLOUCESTER, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hatsumi McClatchey, 83; incomplete

Hatsumi McClatchey, 83, of Havelock, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ferry Division#The Ocracoke Express
carolinacoastonline.com

Steven Roberts, 74; service September 6

Steven "Steve" Arnold Roberts, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center, following a single car crash. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 6th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. His interment will take place at 9 a.m., Wednesday, September 7th at Bayview Cemetery.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

September is National Preparedness Month

CARTERET COUNTY – September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign. The County of Carteret and Carteret County Emergency Services urges all community members to take simple steps to prepare for emergencies in their...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

SROs now on duty at all county public schools

CARTERET COUNTY — As county students reported back to classrooms Aug. 29, they were greeted with full-time School Resource Officers walking the halls of all public schools, elementary through high school. Meet the SROs. With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
carolinacoastonline.com

Meet the SROs

With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county public schools, the News-Times wanted to introduce them to the community. Some are returning officers and some are new faces. (Note that Beaufort has not yet announced who will be assigned at Tiller School, a public charter school, so they are not included on this list. They are expected to begin serving within two months, according to town officials.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Capitol Broadcasting Company acquires Coastal Plain League from Petitt Family

MOREHEAD CITY — The Coastal Plain League has a new owner, but it’s still “business as usual” for the Morehead City Marlins. Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) announced Wednesday its purchase of the league from the Petitt Family, the current league’s founding owners. The firm has owned and operated the league’s Holly Springs Salamanders franchise since 2017.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

East girls tennis team loses 8-1 to Swansboro

NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team slipped to 0-3 on Wednesday with an 8-1 loss to Swansboro. The Mariners went 1-5 in singles and lost all three doubles matches to the Pirates (3-1). The lone East win came from Kate Wolf at No. 4, who defeated Mia Lucero 6-1, 6-2. She was also part of the closest doubles loss, an 8-4 defeat with Reagan Majors at No. 2 to Annabelle Henderson and Carolena Gongora.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

West defeats Farmville Central 24-7, moves to 2-1

FARMVILLE — West Carteret moved to 2-1 on the football season Friday with a 24-7 victory at Farmville Central. The Patriots were coming off a 61-0 loss to Havelock after opening the fall campaign with a 27-10 win over West Craven. They will host Jacksonville next Friday. The Cardinals...
FARMVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bruce Carr, 72; no service

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Bruce M. Carr, a beloved brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of seventy-two. His parents were Jack and Eleanor Carr of Maryland. Bruce served in the Army as a field wireman in the Vietnam War. He and his wife were married nearly fifty years, and his adventurous career in engineering for the State Department took him and his family overseas.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougar defense clamps down on East in 18-7 win, holds Mariners to four offensive possessions

OCEAN — A defensive battle at Croatan on Friday gave way to an 18-7 victory for the Cougars over previously unbeaten East Carteret. All three phases of the game clicked into place for Croatan in the win. The Cougars (2-1) scored the last 18 points in the game, its methodical offense only allowing the Mariners’ offense to see the field four times. The defense held East (2-1) to just 34 yards in the second half and took advantage of two late kickoff fumbles to win their fourth straight game against the county rival.
BEAUFORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy