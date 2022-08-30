Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Road races on tap this fall all over county
It was so hot, I started looking up real estate prices in Minnesota and upstate New York. That’s too hot. As summer gives way to autumn, it’s going to be time to get back outside and stay active to make room for holiday treats. Luckily, there are dozens of road race opportunities for those looking to log a few miles and help raise money for good causes.
carolinacoastonline.com
Vehicle crash shuts down Morehead City/Beaufort bridge
MOREHEAD CITY - At approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collision on the Morehead City/Beaufort bridge shut down all lanes of traffic. An alert was sent out via Facebook and email from emergency services shortly after the crash urging drivers to take precaution. Witnesses on the scene report seeing a Coke-a-Cola...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – September 2, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The Tryon Palace Foundation will host lawn games and events for a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be engaging historic activities on the North Lawn to see and do, and on the South Lawn, all the fixings of a fabulous party. There will be lawn games and activities, birds and snakes from the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter to visit with, barbecue, fried chicken and cheese macaroni, a s’mores making station, hot dogs and ice cream, Pepsi beverages for the children and wine and beer for adults. Call (252) 639-3524 for tickets.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 31, Sept. 1 & 2
Roy David Thomas 73, of Newport, passed away Wednesday August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, NC with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Stuart Pigott, 82; service September 10
Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 17,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport with his loving wife, Kim, at his side. Stuart was born to Vincent and Pearl Pigott on May 30,1940 in Beaufort, NC. He attended school in Smyrna, NC. Stuart accepted Christ into...
carolinacoastonline.com
Law enforcement encourages motorists to use caution during Labor Day weekend travels
CARTERET COUNTY — With an expected influx of holiday traffic during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck encourages motorists to make it enjoyable by driving safely. “I would remind all motorists to practice the Golden Rule when driving,” he said in a press release. “Be...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hatsumi McClatchey, 83; incomplete
Hatsumi McClatchey, 83, of Havelock, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education to consider bids for five school security walls, decide on closure of MaST
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider approval of bids for construction of security walls at five schools during its meeting that will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 in the system’s central office on Safrit Drive. In addition, the board is expected to make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Steven Roberts, 74; service September 6
Steven "Steve" Arnold Roberts, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center, following a single car crash. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 6th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. His interment will take place at 9 a.m., Wednesday, September 7th at Bayview Cemetery.
carolinacoastonline.com
September is National Preparedness Month
CARTERET COUNTY – September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign. The County of Carteret and Carteret County Emergency Services urges all community members to take simple steps to prepare for emergencies in their...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan girls take opening golf match of conference season, finish nine shots ahead of Richlands
CAPE CARTERET — Croatan opened the fall girls golf season Monday with a victory in a four-team 3A Coastal Conference match. The Cougars shot 127 at Star Hill Golf Club to outlast Richlands. The Wildcats shot 136. West Carteret took third with 154, followed by Swansboro with 163. Croatan...
carolinacoastonline.com
SROs now on duty at all county public schools
CARTERET COUNTY — As county students reported back to classrooms Aug. 29, they were greeted with full-time School Resource Officers walking the halls of all public schools, elementary through high school. Meet the SROs. With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Meet the SROs
With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county public schools, the News-Times wanted to introduce them to the community. Some are returning officers and some are new faces. (Note that Beaufort has not yet announced who will be assigned at Tiller School, a public charter school, so they are not included on this list. They are expected to begin serving within two months, according to town officials.
carolinacoastonline.com
Capitol Broadcasting Company acquires Coastal Plain League from Petitt Family
MOREHEAD CITY — The Coastal Plain League has a new owner, but it’s still “business as usual” for the Morehead City Marlins. Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) announced Wednesday its purchase of the league from the Petitt Family, the current league’s founding owners. The firm has owned and operated the league’s Holly Springs Salamanders franchise since 2017.
carolinacoastonline.com
East girls tennis team loses 8-1 to Swansboro
NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team slipped to 0-3 on Wednesday with an 8-1 loss to Swansboro. The Mariners went 1-5 in singles and lost all three doubles matches to the Pirates (3-1). The lone East win came from Kate Wolf at No. 4, who defeated Mia Lucero 6-1, 6-2. She was also part of the closest doubles loss, an 8-4 defeat with Reagan Majors at No. 2 to Annabelle Henderson and Carolena Gongora.
carolinacoastonline.com
West defeats Farmville Central 24-7, moves to 2-1
FARMVILLE — West Carteret moved to 2-1 on the football season Friday with a 24-7 victory at Farmville Central. The Patriots were coming off a 61-0 loss to Havelock after opening the fall campaign with a 27-10 win over West Craven. They will host Jacksonville next Friday. The Cardinals...
carolinacoastonline.com
East easily handles Epiphany in nonconference girls golf match, wins by 31 shots
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls golf team continued nonconference play Thursday with a matchup versus Epiphany. The Mariners took a 31-shot win over the Falcons at the Beaufort Club. East’s Corrie Rose and Olivia Cox tied for medalist honor with each shooting 54 over nine holes. Carley Fulcher...
carolinacoastonline.com
Bruce Carr, 72; no service
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Bruce M. Carr, a beloved brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of seventy-two. His parents were Jack and Eleanor Carr of Maryland. Bruce served in the Army as a field wireman in the Vietnam War. He and his wife were married nearly fifty years, and his adventurous career in engineering for the State Department took him and his family overseas.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougar defense clamps down on East in 18-7 win, holds Mariners to four offensive possessions
OCEAN — A defensive battle at Croatan on Friday gave way to an 18-7 victory for the Cougars over previously unbeaten East Carteret. All three phases of the game clicked into place for Croatan in the win. The Cougars (2-1) scored the last 18 points in the game, its methodical offense only allowing the Mariners’ offense to see the field four times. The defense held East (2-1) to just 34 yards in the second half and took advantage of two late kickoff fumbles to win their fourth straight game against the county rival.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougar boys fall to Ashley 4-2 on pitch; Slater being ‘patient’ with young 0-3-1 team
OCEAN — After the first four games of the season, patience is the name of the game for the Croatan boys soccer team. The Cougars lost to Ashley 4-2 at home on Thursday, falling to 0-3-1 as they push through the experience turnover from a class of 10 seniors that graduated in the spring. The team was coming off a 5-0 loss to Laney on Tuesday.
Comments / 0