Evansville, IN

WISH-TV

Evansville motorcyclist arrested after overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving Friday night, according to Indiana State Police. At 11:50 p.m. officers located a black 2019 Yamaha motorcycle traveling south at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle. The motorcycle was clocked by the radar at 60 in the 45 mile per hour zone, police said.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a “hostile situation” on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at a home on the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue. Operators tell 14 News that Evansville police and fire crews responded to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
wevv.com

Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville

Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Bodycam footage shows arrest of Henderson double-murder suspect

New footage obtained by 44News shows the moments police took a man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson into custody. Authorities said they took 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs into custody without incident after finding his vehicle unoccupied at the Hayes Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Watch: HPD bodycam footage of Harbor House shooting arrest released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department has released body camera footage showing the moment officers arrested the man connected to the shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center. Kenneth Gibbs was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after a shooting...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is on scene at Pigeon Creek Bridge where they say a dead body has been found. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms the body was found on First Avenue under the bridge. Officials say the situation is being investigated as a death investigation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday. 50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr. The court entered a preliminary plea of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County

An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services on a case that lead to a drug arrest. Just before noon on Thursday, both agencies went to the 400 block of Herbig Lane to speak with the homeowner, 40-year-old Calvin Helming. A large odor of...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Jail Officers needed in Posey County

The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police investigating hold-up at Evansville gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a hold-up at an Evansville gas station. It happened early just before 4:30 Thursday morning. Dispatch says it was at the Circle K on Green River Road. That’s just south of the Lloyd Expressway. We have a call into police for more...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman accused of shooting husband formally charged

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband in the chest in Mt. Vernon has been formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon. Melissa Wade pleaded not guilty Thursday. ”We’re fortunate here in Posey County that this is not a...
MOUNT VERNON, IN

