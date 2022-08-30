Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:
shelbycountypost.com
Kathy J. Kessler, 73, of Manilla
Kathy J. Kessler, 73, of Manilla, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at. Born August 7, 1949 in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Max Conover and. Marion (Avery) Conover. She married Larry J. Kessler on October 19, 1979 and. he survives. Other survivors include 3 children- Shawn Comstock of...
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi
The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County schools combine for $300, 000 in safety grants
The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants, marking the fourth consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools, which is the largest number of schools to ever apply. “We continue to prioritize investments in...
WISH-TV
Crash closes northbound U.S. 52 lanes in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Lanes are closed on U.S. 52 northbound near 450 North due to a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. Investigators have not provided additional information regarding the extent of...
Missing Brown County teen possibly headed to Indianapolis, according to deputies
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:15 a.m. Atwood was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
Richmond officer Seara Burton has been removed from life support
On Thursday, Richmond police officer Seara Burton was removed from life support, according to the Richmond Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday, her department said in a news release Wednesday. “Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the Richmond Police Department said in the release posted on Facebook. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.” It did not say which organs would be donated. Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Illinois-Indiana catch controversy
Was it a catch or not? It’s become one of the most consistently asked questions throughout all levels of football in recent years. And as Big Ten rivals Illinois and Indiana opened their 2022 season against each other in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire game on Friday night, a catch controversy emerged.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indyschild.com
9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
Inside Indiana Business
Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette
A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
insidethehall.com
One key question about each of Indiana basketball’s 13 scholarship players entering the 2022-23 season
Hoosier Hysteria is just 36 days away and Indiana’s season opener against Morehead State tips in 67 days. We’ll begin our annual season preview content later this month, but today we are going through one key question about each of Indiana’s 13 scholarship players. Trayce Jackson-Davis: Will...
WLWT 5
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, is set to be taken off life support Sept. 1.
ballstatedailynews.com
Meet the Owner of Delaware County’s ‘Hemp-ire’
On a typical day, Brian Nixon gets to the farm, gets prepared and gets out to the field to start planting or harvesting. With corn, soybeans and hemp across 3,300 acres of land, the workload is always there. Whether he’s cutting freshly-dried beans in blowing winds from lunchtime into the night or shelling corn “until as late as elevators are open,” he said the days can be long and only Mother Nature can tell him when to stop.
Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 9-year-old from Indianapolis was found safe.
Veteran reunites with his military dog in Indianapolis after seven months apart
For nine months, U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas Rice served his country in Japan alongside Fredy, a Military Working Dog. The two are now forever reunited in the United States.
Comments / 0