WECT
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two aviators from Hawaii made history while taking flight together. Kamelia and Maria Zarka were the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and as a first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Mother Kamelia Zarka broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first...
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
WECT
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state. FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.
WECT
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in west Africa has been found alive after nearly five months of captivity. WVUE reported 83-year-old Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson had been found safe Monday after she was abducted from the convent of her educational and medical mission in Burkina Faso.
WECT
Over $206 million in grants awarded to expand internet access locally and statewide
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Columbus, Pender and 66 other counties will benefit from the largest round of high-speed internet grants announced on Wednesday, August 31. Per Governor Roy Cooper’s office, almost 85,000 households and over 2,400 businesses will gain access to high-speed internet. The $206 million in grants...
WECT
Some women say they’re having trouble getting prescriptions filled because of Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes Misoprostol...
WECT
Governor Cooper appoints two new judges
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed two judges to fill vacant spots in the Superior and District Courts. Bob Roupe has been appointed successor to Judge Charles Henry who retired from the Superior Court in Jacksonville. Roupe will oversee Judicial District 4 which serves Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties. Roupe previously served as assistant district attorney in those counties.
WECT
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
