Palmer, AK

WECT

First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two aviators from Hawaii made history while taking flight together. Kamelia and Maria Zarka were the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and as a first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Mother Kamelia Zarka broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first...
HAWAII STATE
WECT

Point taken: Pilot's unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state. FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot's flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.
WASHINGTON STATE
WECT

American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in west Africa has been found alive after nearly five months of captivity. WVUE reported 83-year-old Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson had been found safe Monday after she was abducted from the convent of her educational and medical mission in Burkina Faso.
LOUISIANA STATE
WECT

Governor Cooper appoints two new judges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed two judges to fill vacant spots in the Superior and District Courts. Bob Roupe has been appointed successor to Judge Charles Henry who retired from the Superior Court in Jacksonville. Roupe will oversee Judicial District 4 which serves Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties. Roupe previously served as assistant district attorney in those counties.
POLITICS

