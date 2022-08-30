Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
PPEC Members Donate $12,925 to 12 Local Organizations
Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $12,925 to 12 local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
westbendnews.net
Brandon Gerken guest speaker for Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Brandon Gerken (State Bank SBA Lending Manager) as guest speakers at the August 25, 2022 club meeting. Brandon came at the invitation of George Carter (Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative CEO). Brandon spoke about SBA Loans and how they can help small businesses.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County. History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.
Van Wert, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Defiance Senior High School football team will have a game with Van Wert on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Lima News
Real Wheels: First car bought with lunch money
KALIDA — For Mike and Melanie Rigsby, the choice was an easy one. “We skipped lunch in high school and instead used our lunch money to help buy a 1947 Ford Club Coupe,” Mike Rigsby said. They still have that vehicle today. It is one of 11 classic...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne fleet manager gets national praise
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The director of the city of Fort Wayne’s fleet of vehicles has received a national award. Larry Campbell, Director of Fleet Operations in Fort Wayne, was named 2022’s Professional Manager of the Year for Public Fleets for the American Public Works Association.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert County: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, Sept. 5. U.S. 30 PROJECTS. U.S. 30 just west of U.S. 127 will have...
westbendnews.net
HAPPENINGS AT ANTWERP MANOR
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living located at 204 Archer Drive in Antwerp, Ohio. We are currently welcoming new residents. August has been an entertaining month for all of us. Feeling very adventuresome, we attempted a new exercise routine called Chair Zumba. Many of the Zumba moves were similar to our normal sittercise classes. The fun part of Chair Zumba was meeting our instructor, Casey Bishop, and exercising to music. Casey will be returning to Zumba with us each month.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert kicks off county fair
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair may have just wrapped up but a neighboring county kicked off their fair today!. Tuesday was opening day for the Van Wert County Fair which will run through Labor Day on Monday. We are told fairgoers can expect all of the typical fair food favorites and entertainment, along with the fair staples like harness racing and the demolition derby. There will also be a great line-up of gospel music on the pavilion such as the Booth Brothers and well-known artist Rhett Walker among local Christian bands. The big ticket concert at the fair will be "Girl Named Tom" set to perform on the grandstand Saturday night.
Plans begin to refresh Lima’s southside
LIMA — A new non-profit organization is being birthed in the city to refresh south Lima’s neighborhoods. The South Lima Community Development Corporation was developed by community members who desired to bring new life and restoration. “Our goal is to the physical appearance of south Lima neighborhoods and...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Mark K. Hester, 38, of 225 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Allante R. Johnson, 31, of 1340 Reservoir Rd, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 90 days jail. 70 days suspended. $600 fine. Cameron D. Stalnaker, 33, of...
WOWO News
Sweetwater prepares to open Arizona facility, speed up West Coast deliveries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Fort Wayne-based music retailer Sweetwater says it will be hiring 375 additional workers for its Allen County distribution center as the holiday shopping season prepares to kick into high gear. That growth is on top of the approximately 170 workers the company will be hiring for its new 350,000-square-foot distribution center in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Announced in June, this is the company’s first fulfillment facility outside of Allen County.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Jeffrey T. Stocklin, 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Aug. 24. Nicholas J. Gerding, Sr., 59, Glandorf, was...
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded school bus without staff’s knowledge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Family members of a young Haley Elementary School student voiced concerns about Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) procedures after they say their son boarded a bus without the staff’s knowledge. The parents of the 5-year-old boy, who has special communications needs,...
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
From trial to triumph
LIMA — In the face of any opposition, the hope is victory. Jennifer McBride has won just that. After overcoming a 71-day hospital stay due to COVID, Jennifer will now serve as the interim Clerk of Courts in Allen County. Following the retirement of Margie Miller, Allen County Commissioners...
Lima News
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
Ada Herald
‘Tilting at (Non-Existent) Windmills’
In the last edition of the Herald, with one of my submissions, there was, oh, a bit of a mistake – to be as transparent as possible. And as a preface, I’ve been a reporter in the village for some three years now, and I would like to think that I’m up on “…all things Ada.”
Sidney Daily News
Darke County Prairie Days planned
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more. Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man...
