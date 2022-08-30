Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones College opens football season with ‘Meet the Bobcats’ event
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall sports are about to begin at Jones College, which means it is time to Meet the Bobcats. Every year, Jones College hosts a meet and greet with their student athletes, where fans can get to know the players they support. “We changed it up...
WDAM-TV
Pride of Mississippi marches into Sun Belt Conference at USM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pride of Mississippi marching band takes to Spirit Park tonight to pump up Southern Miss fans for tomorrow’s football season opener. Band Director Travis Higa said the band members spent countless hours working all summer preparing for the new season and paying tribute to the Golden Eagles’ Sun Belt Conference debut.
Will Smith goes for three touchdowns as Ocean Springs beats Hattiesburg 35-6
HATTIESBURG – With its passing game sputtering, Ocean Springs turned to its running game and its defense, and that was enough to produce a victory.. Sophomore Will Smith Jr. ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and the Greyhounds held Hattiesburg to just 107 yards of offense in a workmanlike ...
WDAM-TV
Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s no secret Southern Miss struggled up front last season with defenders constantly in the backfield, making life tough on the USM quarterbacks. Coach Will Hall brought in an old friend from Amory and a heck of a football coach – Sam Gregg – to...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County
WDAM-TV
Game of the Week: West Jones vs. Northeast Jones
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nothing brings out the competitiveness in football like the players knowing the guys they’re lined up across. That’s the case in this cross-county rivalry as West Jones travels to Northeast Jones. “It meant something 20 or 30 years ago and it means something tomorrow...
WDAM-TV
Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery
WDAM-TV
Robert Henry runs for 4 touchdowns in Bobcats’ blowout win
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No. 11 Jones College had a terrific debut to the 2022 football season. Robert Henry (Lumberton) rushed for 190 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Bobcats to a 44-0 shutout over Itawamba here Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. The Bobcat defense limited...
Hattiesburg, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Resurrection Catholic High School football team will have a game with North Forrest High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Resurrection Catholic High SchoolNorth Forrest High School.
WDAM-TV
JCSD rescues 2 horses from Moselle
WDAM-TV
Oak Grove gears up for non-region rumble with Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Aikerien Hopkins was plenty busy in Wayne County’s win last week, spending most of his time in the Quitman backfield. “I think it’s a place you can play sideline to sideline and get a lot of tackles,” said Hopkins, a senior linebacker. “It’s like a game. It’s like rodeo where you’re chasing the cow down and wrapping him up. I just like making tackles, chasing the tackle down and that’s how I look at it.”
WDAM-TV
Gardening Tips For The Fall
Planting and gardening are two hobbies enjoyed by many people across the south. In the Pine Belt, we have to take precautions as we move into a new season. Michael Garner, an employee at Adams’ Nursery & Garden Center in Petal, shared some advice with us earlier today. “We...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Children’s Center paints the lions with Sigma Alpha Epsilon
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, a fraternity at the University of Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus invited area children to show their artistic skills by painting lion statues. Members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity partnered with the Children’s Center for Communications and Development to put on a painting...
ourmshome.com
Come One, Come All, to the Pine Belt Fair!
Autumn is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing–time to get ready for some fall festival fun. As the temperature drops just a bit, everyone looks forward to fall festivities!. The Pine Belt Fair rolls into the Forrest County Multipurpose Center September 2 – 11,...
WDAM-TV
Mayor Barker appoints Wiley Quinn director for urban development
WDAM-TV
Petal gardening center shares tips to make fall gardens thrive
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Planting and gardening are two hobbies enjoyed by many people across the south. Gardeners must take extra precautions in the Pine Belt as they move into new seasons. Michael Garner, an employee at Adams’ Nursery & Garden Center in Petal, had plenty of advice to share...
WDAM-TV
Amazing Paper Company holds Laurel Love Letters event
WDAM-TV
Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening. Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
WDAM-TV
Hub City organizations collecting water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several groups and organizations in the Pine Belt are collecting water to send to Jackson to help residents get through that city’s water crisis. The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP is taking donations of water at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road.
