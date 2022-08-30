Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Two passengers die in crash on Interstate 80
ELKO – Two men died when the van they were riding in crashed on Interstate 80 about 14 miles west of Wendover. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 19. Preliminary investigation determine that a Ford E-350 van driven by a California man was traveling east in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the left side of the road and onto the inside dirt shoulder, striking a reflective marker post. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to reenter the roadway and ultimately overturn.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An Elko man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain City Highway. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 10 miles north of Elko shortly before midnight Aug. 10. “Preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Subaru Impreza sedan was traveling south on...
FOX Reno
Man killed in crash on State Route 225 near Elko
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An Elko man is dead after a late night deadly crash near Elko on August 10, police say. At approximately 11:50 p.m., Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP,HP) Troopers responded to a report of a crash on State Route 225 (SR-225), ten miles north of Elko.
Nevada State Police: Elko Man Killed in Crash in Early August
ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-The Nevada State Police say impairment and speed played a factor in a fatal crash in early August that claimed the life of an Elko man. On Tuesday Nevada State Police (NSP) announced the August 10, crash on SR-225 resulted in the death of the Elko man who had been headed south in a Subaru Impreza at a high rate a speed while the road was wet. The driver lost control of the car, went off the road, hit an embankment, came back onto the roadway and caught on fire. NSP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. The man was taken to a local hospital were he later died. NSP says this the 22 fatal crash they've responded to for 2022 in the northeast corner of the state. The crash remains under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Cody Huff, 30, of Elko was arrested Aug. 27, 2022, at 636 Walnut St. for residential burglary, 16 counts of grand larceny of a gun, grand larceny by card or other device, and possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $380,000. Jesse P. Kaye, 29, of Boise was arrested...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Deputy acquitted of two charges, no decision on two other charges
ELKO – A split verdict acquitted an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy of two out of four charges alleging sexual assault and battery Tuesday in Elko District Court. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, both Category “A” felonies.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – The Elko County Fair Parade begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Individual and groups can pick up their entry number and map at Sixth and Commercial streets any time after 9 a.m. Formation begins at 10 a.m. ‘Orchestra Goes West’ Saturday at EHS. ELKO —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
everythingelko.com
25 Years and Still Going Strong!
Hi, my name is Hayley Bammesberger. Myself, my husband Rick, and three sons of mine moved to Elko from Utah in hopes of raising our children in a small-town community. What started as a “hobby” in 1997 has turned into something I never imagined—Indigo is located in the heart of downtown. We are committed to our community and its growth. There have been a few name changes and many product transitions. Most people know us by Hayley’s and still refer to us by Hayley’s (including me!) In 1997 we opened our doors as Hayley’s Fine Gifts & Antiques. Our goal was to bring unique gifts, treasures (not found in big box stores), and custom florals to Elko. We filled our store with antiques, teddy bears (with freeze-dried roses and bows), and custom floral arrangements. Over time we dropped the antiques and custom floral arrangments. In 2015 we remodeled, changed our look, and evolved into Indigō – gifts that inspire.
Comments / 0