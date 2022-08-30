ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell

Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
OTTAWA, KS
KAKE TV

Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
Fort Scott, KS
Society
City
Fort Scott, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy