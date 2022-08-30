ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Savell Jewelry building getting new life as police, fire recruiting station

By Jane Roberts
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Las Savell Jewelry was a shadow of its former self early Tuesday, Aug. 30. The display cases were empty except for the lingering pieces owner Michael Lunati still hoped to sell by the close of business Wednesday, Aug. 31, when the Midtown landmark ends a 38-year run.

In late July, the City of Memphis paid $600,000 for the property at 61 S. McLean. It plans to turn the high-visibility location into a public safety recruiting center where people who think they might want to be an officer, paramedic or firefighter can come in talk to people who actually do the work, said Memphis City Council member Ford Canale.

“You can have in your mind what you think it’s like to be a firefighter or a police officer, but talking to someone who’s actually done the job, I think is extremely beneficial,” he said.

The center is expected to open within a year. It will be outfitted with electronics so people can get an interactive sense of the realities of the jobs, he said.

The property backs up to Fire Station No. 11 on Union Avenue, convenient for Memphis Fire Department recruiting tours, Canale said.

The city is down more than 500 police officers from the 2,500 goal of both the City Council and Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration.

“It’s a way to increase our recruiting presence,” said Dr. Jeff Warren, City Council member.

“From a council perspective, we’re very hopeful that this is going to help increase our recruitment for public safety and hopefully other people we need within the city structure. We’re down for bus drivers. We’re down on bus mechanics, that’s a big problem we have in the city. We’re down on inspectors.

“We’ve got a lot of openings we need to fill in city government,” he said.

The city did not provide detail on the extent of renovation the building requires or when the work will begin.

Las Savell Jewelry, named for Las Savell, was known for its down-home blend of longtime sales employees, dogs who greeted customers at the gate where they were buzzed into the store and tributes on the sign out front to residents who made Memphis a better place.

Since 1984, the store carried a mix of jewelry in a range of prices. It was also one of the last places in Midtown with a watch repairman.

Lasley Bernard Savell and his wife, Sara, moved their jewelry business to the McLean address in 1984. As a young woman, Sara won the Metropolitan Opera regional audition and advanced to the finals in New York City. She was a soloist with the Memphis and Jackson orchestras, and taught for more than 30 years in the Shelby County Schools, the last 15 at Germantown High School, where she started the choral music department.

For close to two decades, starting in 1967, Las Savell was head of communications and public relations for what was then Methodist Hospital.

The couple combined their talents to produce the film “Reach Out And Touch” that won two national awards for the hospital.

Las Savell, also a singer, performed in 19 performances with Memphis Opera Theatre and in a variety of other venues, including The Beethoven Club.

The jewelry business was a second career for both. They started it in 1980, and built a business that was regularly voted the best jewelry store in Memphis.

A scene in “The Rainmaker” was filmed in the store in 1996, and was memorialized in the store ever after with a photo of the protagonists, Matt Damon and Danny DiVito, shot on the steps of the federal courthouse in Memphis.

“I’m surprised the city is going to keep the building,” Lunati said Tuesday. “People from the city and architects have been coming in to take measurements.”

Other cities have opened recruiting centers, Canale said, as a way to increase visibility for hard-to-fill jobs in public safety, particularly.

“You can come and get through the academy in either one of the departments, and then you can also always further your education later. But we certainly need the opportunity to recruit good people to both the police and fire departments,” he said.

The city looked at several properties, he said.

“They liked this option because they thought it was fair price, it was available, and they wanted to purchase. They felt that was more appealing than leasing a spot somewhere,” Canale said.

The city no longer has the Union Avenue MPD precinct, which makes 61 S. McLean even more important, he said.

