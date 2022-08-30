ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside spending $7 million to improve downtown storm drainage

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Water trickles from the storm drain outlet Tuesday at the end of Surfrider Way in Oceanside, where upgrades are planned. (Phil Diehl/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Oceanside is preparing to launch a $7 million upgrade of its downtown storm drain system to prevent seasonal flooding, but the California Coastal Commission has raised concerns about the plan.

City officials met with the Coastal Commission staff Aug. 24 to discuss a possible 90-day extension of the city's application for a coastal development permit needed for the project.

The three-month delay should give the city enough time to resolve issues the commission has raised about what's called the storm drain system's "outfall," where the water empties onto the beach at Surfrider Way, said Jonathan Smith, the project manager for the city, on Monday.

"The storm drain system is not large enough to collect all the water that's in that drainage basin," Smith said. "We've been having flooding because the system is overwhelmed."

Nearly 3,000 feet of pipeline from Cleveland Street west to The Strand between Mission Avenue and Surfrider Way will be replaced with larger pipes and storm drains. The new storm drains will have screens to collect trash and debris that otherwise will flow into the system and onto the beach, Smith said.

"You will have cleaner water on the beach," he said.

Smith said the city plans to place rocks at the outfall, which has no rocks now, to slow the increased flow of water from the the larger system onto the sandy beach.

"In order for the beach not to be eroded, rock is placed in front of (the outlet)," Smith said. "The Coastal Commission is concerned about the potential loss of beach area."

Hard structures such as boulders, revetments or seawalls placed on the beach generally impede public access or take up space that otherwise would be available for recreation. Also, they can affect beach erosion. The commission often opposes such structures or requires alterations or mitigation when they are installed to protect public property.

"We do acknowledge that the revetment is necessary," said Toni Ross, a coastal planner in the commission's San Diego office, on Tuesday. "We are just trying to ensure that we do everything possible to limit the impacts on public access."

Some neighborhood residents and a business owner said the storm drain improvements are badly needed.

An employee at a small market on Cleveland at Surfrider said his car and others parked on the street have been damaged by high water during winter storms.

"It's a yearly thing when it rains," said the worker, who asked not to be named. Some neighborhood residents in the store agreed with him.

Once the permit is approved, a request for construction bids will be advertised. Construction is expected to take about a year, Smith said.

Money for construction will come from the city's drainage fund and from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, he said.

The proposed work is unrelated to a San Diego County water quality advisory issued last week for the beach near the Surfrider outfall.

High levels of enterococcus bacteria were detected there on Aug. 23, according to the state Water Resources Control Board website. The advisory was lifted this week, and no further information was provided.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside’s Police Chief’s Corner: Disaster Preparedness

September is disaster preparedness month and it is a great time to ask, are you ready? Being ready means preparing to protect everyone you love when faced with a disaster. I encourage you to start by making a plan before disasters and emergencies strike. Discuss with your household and loved ones how you will communicate if there is an emergency. Practice the emergency plans that you follow in the event of different types of disasters such as fires and earthquakes. Run drills and involve your entire family, including children so they are prepared and not afraid. Houses, mobile homes, high rises, and apartment buildings all have different evacuation routes and considerations. Create a plan for what you will do if you are at home, school, or work in the event of a disaster. Get familiar with your children’s school evacuation and reunification plans and talk them over with your children.
OCEANSIDE, CA
