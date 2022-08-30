ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Emails reveal school board members knew about naming committee

The Alamance News has examined emails sent to school board members which make clear that all school board members had been notified of a special “community committee” put together by central office bureaucrats, as well as specific notification about the superintendent’s intention, prior to last week’s school board meeting, to recommend the name Hawfields High School for the name of the new high school (the county’s seventh) now under construction on NC 119.
ALAMANCE, NC
alamancenews.com

By 4-3 vote, Southeast is name of new high school

Alamance-Burlington school board members voted 4-3 at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to name the county’s forthcoming seventh high school Southeast Alamance High School. Voting to approve the name Southeast Alamance High School were: school board chairman Sandy Ellington-Graves; and board members Ryan Bowden; Tony Rose; and Donna Westbrooks.
BURLINGTON, NC
newsoforange.com

Providence Smiles fills void in downtown Hillsborough

Ever since he opened Providence Smiles on Churton Street in downtown Hillsborough, Dr. Kwame Gyampo has been all smiles. “I’ve always been attracted to Alamance County and Orange County, and I just love that there’s this feeling of a close community,” Gyampo said. “People do things together. It’s small enough so you almost have the obligation to be nice, but people are nice because that’s who they genuinely are, which is really reassuring. I like the education system here. I like what the community offers, with activities for kids and families and attractions. I’ve always been interested in Hillsborough and I hang out here a lot, so for me it was a no-brainer.”
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance, NC
Education
City
Alamance, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Highschool#Tues
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Nice Home For Sale In Eden, North Carolina (Rockingham County, NC Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

I was looking at the real estate listings for Eden, North Carolina and this new listing caught my eye. It’s in a super convenient location and in a really nice peaceful neighborhood. It’s also in a great spot in the neighborhood too. It’s convenient to Wal-Mart, but you wouldn’t know it from the spot the house is at in Eden. We take a look at it in this video tour.
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Binkley Church, University Place and the Proposed Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru

Binkley Baptist Church is located on the corner of Willow Drive and Fordham Boulevard, immediately adjacent to University Place. Binkley was founded in the Civil Rights era that was beginning to dismantle the Jim Crow laws in Chapel Hill and across the country. Our founding pastor, Rev. Dr. Robert Seymour who led the church for three decades, firmly established Binkley as an advocate for civil rights, social justice, and the acceptance of all, regardless of sexual orientation. Succeeding pastors, including our current pastor, Rev. Dr. Marcus McFaul, have built upon and strengthened the social mission and outreach of Binkley over time.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy