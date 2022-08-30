Read full article on original website
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
Alamance-Burlington School Board names new school Southeast Alamance High School
(WGHP) — The Alamance Burlington School System finally named its newest high school in the county early Tuesday during a special-called meeting. Southeast Alamance High School is now the 7th high school in the district and is set to open in mid-July 2023. The new building is the first school fully built in 60 years, […]
alamancenews.com
Emails reveal school board members knew about naming committee
The Alamance News has examined emails sent to school board members which make clear that all school board members had been notified of a special “community committee” put together by central office bureaucrats, as well as specific notification about the superintendent’s intention, prior to last week’s school board meeting, to recommend the name Hawfields High School for the name of the new high school (the county’s seventh) now under construction on NC 119.
alamancenews.com
By 4-3 vote, Southeast is name of new high school
Alamance-Burlington school board members voted 4-3 at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to name the county’s forthcoming seventh high school Southeast Alamance High School. Voting to approve the name Southeast Alamance High School were: school board chairman Sandy Ellington-Graves; and board members Ryan Bowden; Tony Rose; and Donna Westbrooks.
newsoforange.com
Providence Smiles fills void in downtown Hillsborough
Ever since he opened Providence Smiles on Churton Street in downtown Hillsborough, Dr. Kwame Gyampo has been all smiles. “I’ve always been attracted to Alamance County and Orange County, and I just love that there’s this feeling of a close community,” Gyampo said. “People do things together. It’s small enough so you almost have the obligation to be nice, but people are nice because that’s who they genuinely are, which is really reassuring. I like the education system here. I like what the community offers, with activities for kids and families and attractions. I’ve always been interested in Hillsborough and I hang out here a lot, so for me it was a no-brainer.”
Eden, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northeast Guilford High School football team will have a game with John Motley Morehead High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Northeast Guilford High SchoolJohn Motley Morehead High School.
Guilford County Schools names Dr. Whitney Oakley as new superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools named Dr. Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of the school district. Dr. Oakley is the first superintendent from Guilford County. Oakley brings more than 20 years of educational experience to the role. She was sworn in by the honorable Henry Frye,...
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
WXII 12
Dudley High School home football game suspended due to fights in and around stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School's Friday night home football game against Durham's Hillside High School was suspended at halftime due to fights in and around the stadium. A WXII photojournalist filming the game said an announcement came over the PA system instructing fans to leave. There was also...
WXII 12
Father furious after son put on wrong school bus, dropped at wrong location in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For two Greensboro parents, one of their worst nightmares became a reality on Monday afternoon, when their 5-year-old son was put on the wrong bus and dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. "He could've gotten hit, snatched," said his...
I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
North Carolina community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
“Tyler is a fine young man and he’s going to come back to us. God’s going to bring him home," the mother of one of Tyler's friends said at the vigil.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Nice Home For Sale In Eden, North Carolina (Rockingham County, NC Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
I was looking at the real estate listings for Eden, North Carolina and this new listing caught my eye. It’s in a super convenient location and in a really nice peaceful neighborhood. It’s also in a great spot in the neighborhood too. It’s convenient to Wal-Mart, but you wouldn’t know it from the spot the house is at in Eden. We take a look at it in this video tour.
mycbs4.com
Middle school student arrested for bringing gun to Mebane Middle School in Alachua
Alachua — Monday afternoon the Alachua Police Department says a Mebane middle school student had a gun in his backpack at school. Police say the school went into a lockdown after another student told a teacher, who then told the school resource officer. They say this happened at 1:00 PM Monday.
cbs17
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their...
WRAL
Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
alamancenews.com
Burlington to pay out nearly $1 million to “incentivize” office park near hospital
Burlington’s city council is apparently ready to follow through on an incentives agreement that it hashed out more than a year ago with the developer of a new office park near Alamance Regional Medical Center. [Story continues below photographs.]. The council originally signed off on this deal with the...
thelocalreporter.press
Binkley Church, University Place and the Proposed Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru
Binkley Baptist Church is located on the corner of Willow Drive and Fordham Boulevard, immediately adjacent to University Place. Binkley was founded in the Civil Rights era that was beginning to dismantle the Jim Crow laws in Chapel Hill and across the country. Our founding pastor, Rev. Dr. Robert Seymour who led the church for three decades, firmly established Binkley as an advocate for civil rights, social justice, and the acceptance of all, regardless of sexual orientation. Succeeding pastors, including our current pastor, Rev. Dr. Marcus McFaul, have built upon and strengthened the social mission and outreach of Binkley over time.
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
