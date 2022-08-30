Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house in Tennessee has been packed with people making calls as they help her try and find her husband of 38 years Steve Keel, who disappeared on August 27 when he was on a hunting trip outside of Deadhorse.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ellie's Furcast: Alaska Rescue Kitties
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9....
alaskapublic.org
Alaska State Troopers mark diversity milestone with first Black director
The Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday named the force’s first Black colonel, at a moment when the organization continues to confront challenges in both diversity and overall staffing. Maurice “Mo” Hughes will oversee approximately 350 sworn troopers statewide in his new role as colonel. It’s part of a leadership...
alaskasnewssource.com
Program helps Alaska Natives get their voices heard on Election Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Federation of Natives, 22% of Alaska’s voters are Alaska Natives. That gives the indigenous population of the state some clout when it comes to election time. Except, not all registered Native voters will vote. You can see this in Alaskan villages...
thecentersquare.com
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. What Mary Peltola’s special election win could mean for the November...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney’s expected departure marks...
D.C. dark money pours into effort to block an Alaska Constitutional Convention
As the country prepares to head to the polls this November, Alaskans will also be asked if they want to hold a constitutional convention to decide important issues like reapportioning the Permanent Fund dividend, which has become a charged issue in recent years. As you might expect, where money’s involved...
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Representative-Elect Mary Peltola reacts to her Special Election win
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Division of Elections certified the results of the 2022 Special Election to fill the state’s vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. With this election, Alaska held the first test of its ranked-choice election system, voted into law in 2020. Three candidates...
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy rain for Yakutat and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 6.8 inches of rain fell over the past 30 days in Anchorage. That is nearly double what Anchorage usually sees in the month of August. Now, September is here and it is normally the wettest month. We will be monitoring how the weather pattern develops here this month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. It’s an issue that is impacting more Alaskan families. Some of their grief is on display at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU). - A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers tried to arrest him this afternoon for sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault. According to a trooper dispatch, at 1:45 p.m., investigators with the a-s-t child abuse investigation unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home.
tananachiefs.org
38th Alaska Tribal Court Conference Infused Healing with Tradition
The 38th Annual Alaska Tribal Court Conference returned to an in-person gathering for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic this year, with attendees from Alaska and beyond. This year’s theme was, “Traditional Values & Strong Tribes: Leading Our Justice System,” and immersed the audience in the noble purpose of Tribal Courts. Elders and Culture bearers led the conference in exemplifying and advocating the need for our Courts’ to follow the value system of their tribal community.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 storms hit Alaska through Friday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large occluded low is spinning over the northern Bering Sea and is the main player for weather across Alaska on Wednesday night. It will bring widespread and at times heavy rain to Southcentral Alaska and the north gulf coast and northern Panhandle overnight and through Thursday.
alaskasnewssource.com
The world’s largest tsunami was in our backyard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to the largest tsunami ever recorded. The 1,720-foot wave hit the tall banks of Lituya Bay in Southeast Alaska in 1958. There were two people who were in the bay who died, and four survived. According to obituaries, family members, and friends, most,...
uaf.edu
Chasing the sun from New York to Alaska
When I left my sister’s house in Brooklyn yesterday afternoon, I was 4,200 miles from my home. That’s a long way, but I slept in my Fairbanks bed before the next sunrise. Enabling this incredible time travel are modern jet aircraft like the Boeing 737-700, which carried me and 125 others on the first leg of my journey, from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
travelness.com
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
