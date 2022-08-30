ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Len Dawson Hall of Honor tribute set for Thursday at Arrowhead

By PJ Green, Regan Porter
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs will open the Hall of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium to view a tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcaster and Kansas City icon, Len Dawson.

The free viewing will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests should park in Lots F and G and enter into the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. Once inside the gate, visitors will be directed down the spiral ramp and will proceed to the Hall of Honor. After exiting the Hall of Honor, guests will have the opportunity to view a tribute on the stadium’s video boards before exiting the stadium at Tower Gate East.

“It was heartbreaking,” Chiefs fan Nathan Zukovich said. “Len dawson led the Chiefs to the first super bowl. You see those historic photos of him in the locker room and just a great inspiration overall and especially to Kansas City.”

Zarda BBQ has been catering for the Chiefs for 34 years. CEO Terry Hyer said Dawson is remembered as a friend to all – never to busy to answer questions.

“To go there and to pay honor to that it makes our society, makes Kansas City stronger and it reminds us — let’s be nicer to each other and let’s help each other out,” Hyer said, “and I think Len Dawson personified that.”

Fans will have to pass through security screening at the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect for Thursday as well.

Dawson passed away on August 24 at the age of 87.

Dawson joined the Dallas Texans in 1962 and followed the franchise to Kansas City, where he led the renamed Chiefs to a championship in Super Bowl IV. He also worked as a TV sportscaster long after his playing days were over.

Lenny The Cool went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987 and a broadcaster in 2012.

During the final pre-season game, Patrick Mahomes honored Dawson with a Choir Huddle.

“Len Dawson was a kind person, someone who gave back to the community who gave back all the time and I think we have to recognize that,” Hyer said. “It’s bigger than the sports, the Super Bowl. It really shows his kindness, and it shows, we all need one another, we’re all connected and Len Dawson understood that.”

“I think it gave us all goosebumps and again I think it reminds us of the impact an individual person can have,” Hyer said, “and I think if we just follow that lead that Len Dawson laid down, we’re going to be better for it.”

