ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah sets heat record for hottest summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s hottest summer on record is now in the books. In a tweet on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported the warmest June, July and August in Utah since the agency started keeping records. Temperatures are recorded at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ogden loan program helps home buyers with their down payment

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Even as the housing market begins to stabilize in Utah, many potential buyers are still finding themselves out of luck. However, one program in Ogden may help change that luck for those looking to make the city home. Own in Ogden is a down payment loan program that provides up to $20,000 in […]
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
City
Boulder, UT
Heber City, UT
Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Heber City, UT
County
Wasatch County, UT
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Heber City, UT
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Utah Business
Wasatch County, UT
Government
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Truckee Grass Valley#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Acs#Teamflow#Americans
davisjournal.com

What to do with deer in your yard

Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia

He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
PROVO, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars

photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
MAGNA, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy