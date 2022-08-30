ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville police attempt to identify individuals involved in auto theft

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beb4G_0hbhTvvY00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify individuals involved in the theft of a vehicle.

The theft happened in the 13000 block of Beach Boulevard on Aug.17.

The male individual is accused of entering a person’s unlocked car and fleeing the area alongside the female individual.

The vehicle was a 2007 blue Toyota Matrix.

Anyone with information on the individuals pictured below should call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and become eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Dude
3d ago

Back in the day, they would hang you for stealing a horse. If that applied to cars, there would definitely be very little theft. Just saying 🤔

