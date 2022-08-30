BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) in the first of September 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended the first updated COVID-19 boosters which target both the original strain of the virus and two of the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO