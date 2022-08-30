ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

WSFA

Alabama opens application process for medical cannabis business licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s Medical Cannabis Commission started its application process for business licenses. Businesses have a little over a month to request an application before the actual forms are sent out. “We’re excited about today being the first day to start the application process,” said John...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Families can see how school districts spend COVID money

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic has caused academic setbacks for students in Alabama. That’s according to a new report from the National Assessment of Education Progress that shows a significant drop in reading and math scores. Over the last two years, Congress sent Alabama school districts $3.14 billion...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Brand new outlook for September’s weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

9 Alabama aiports to share $18M in improvement grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nine airports around Alabama will soon share approximately $18 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office. The DOT grants, totalling exactly $17,818,450, will allow for various improvements and infrastructure upgrades at the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Montgomery Hyundai plant to make electric cars earlier than expected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time, Hyundai will make electric cars in the United States, specifically in Alabama. “Being able to have the first Genesis electric vehicle being built right here in Montgomery is something we can all be very proud of,” said Robert Burns with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama celebrates College Colors Day Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to grab your favorite jersey and make sure it’s ready for wearing to work. Friday is College Colors Day in Alabama. It’s a time to show off your team spirit and bring attention to the impact colleges and universities have on the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADPH to receive first doses of bivalent COVID-19 boosters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) in the first of September 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended the first updated COVID-19 boosters which target both the original strain of the virus and two of the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Pike Road Schools rolls out new safety plan for sports events

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A new safety plan is coming to Pike Road Schools. Superintendent Keith Lankford said the school district made the move due to “recent events in our surrounding area and across the state.”. Lankford added that all school systems must pause and rethink how students,...
PIKE ROAD, AL
WSFA

Voters asked to approve reorganization of Alabama’s constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has one of the longest constitutions in the world. In 2020, voters gave the legislature the authority to reorganize the 1901 constitution; Alabamians have the chance to shorten it with a vote scheduled for this November’s election. This is some of the wording that’ll...
ALABAMA STATE

