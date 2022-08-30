ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

CBS New York

1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment  building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne proposes further amendments to cannabis regulations

Bayonne plans to again amend local recreational cannabis regulations, this time pertaining to the preliminary application and review process, administration fees, support resolution, and the location of establishments, among other topics. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the existing cannabis regulations at its August meeting. Inside the 18-page...
BAYONNE, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken to distribute about $774,000 in federal grants

Hoboken has announced that the city will distribute about $774,000 in federal grants to the city’s Housing Authority and other non-profits that provide services to low and moderate-income residents. The city said that of the amount received in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $682,927 will go to the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County

Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11

Across Hudson County, municipalities are preparing to host memorial services at their respective memorials on September 11 to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Hoboken. Hoboken will host their Annual Interfaith Memorial Service at Pier A Park on September 11 at 2 p.m., where the Hoboken...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Martin Luther King
nysportsday.com

Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition

Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism

City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
NEWARK, NJ
Inquirer and Mirror

Jersey City developing rep as go-to restaurant destination

(Sept. 1, 2022) I’m beginning to feel a little bit like the Mallory Blessing character in Elin Hilderbrand’s “28 Summers” (Little, Brown and Company, 2020). The reason I say this is not because Mallory enjoyed cooking from my cookbooks in the novel, but because she ended up engaging in a rendezvous with the same person for 28 summers in a row on Nantucket over Labor Day weekend, as the book was inspired by the classic film entitled “Same Time Next Year.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed

Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed after residents began pushing for a virtual and hybrid option to be involved. Without any formal announcement, the city added livestream links to Tuesday’s caucus meeting and Thursday’s regular session on the city council portion of their website.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
PIX11

Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
