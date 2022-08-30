Read full article on original website
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
MrBeast Is Opening a Restaurant In New JerseyBryan DijkhuizenEast Rutherford, NJ
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
Jersey City AAPI Coalition condemns attacks against Chinese residents
The Jersey City Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition has condemned a string of attacks against a number of Chinese residents in the city, calling the revelations from a recent news report about the situation “very disturbing and alarming.”. “This seemingly pattern of attacks against Asian Americans greatly concerns the...
1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
Bayonne proposes further amendments to cannabis regulations
Bayonne plans to again amend local recreational cannabis regulations, this time pertaining to the preliminary application and review process, administration fees, support resolution, and the location of establishments, among other topics. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the existing cannabis regulations at its August meeting. Inside the 18-page...
Hoboken to distribute about $774,000 in federal grants
Hoboken has announced that the city will distribute about $774,000 in federal grants to the city’s Housing Authority and other non-profits that provide services to low and moderate-income residents. The city said that of the amount received in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $682,927 will go to the...
Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County
Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
Hudson County commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11
Across Hudson County, municipalities are preparing to host memorial services at their respective memorials on September 11 to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Hoboken. Hoboken will host their Annual Interfaith Memorial Service at Pier A Park on September 11 at 2 p.m., where the Hoboken...
Jersey City opens applications for first time homebuyer program
Jersey City has announced the city is opening applications for their first time homebuyer program, which will award grants to assist low to moderate-income residents looking to buy a home in the city. Titled the Golden Neighborhood Homeownership Program, the program provides financial assistance with down payments for a home...
nysportsday.com
Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition
Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism
City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
Inquirer and Mirror
Jersey City developing rep as go-to restaurant destination
(Sept. 1, 2022) I’m beginning to feel a little bit like the Mallory Blessing character in Elin Hilderbrand’s “28 Summers” (Little, Brown and Company, 2020). The reason I say this is not because Mallory enjoyed cooking from my cookbooks in the novel, but because she ended up engaging in a rendezvous with the same person for 28 summers in a row on Nantucket over Labor Day weekend, as the book was inspired by the classic film entitled “Same Time Next Year.”
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
hudsoncountyview.com
Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed
Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed after residents began pushing for a virtual and hybrid option to be involved. Without any formal announcement, the city added livestream links to Tuesday’s caucus meeting and Thursday’s regular session on the city council portion of their website.
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Redeveloper of 22-story complex in Bayonne working toward resolution compliance
The Bayonne Planning Board recently approved an 18-story high-rise on Avenue E as part of the next phase of the Silk Lofts redevelopment, which will be among the tallest in the city when and if constructed. However, it is not planned to be the tallest, actually. That honor belongs to...
thepositivecommunity.com
Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
Newly released records in Elizabeth probe offer peek into toxic culture of policing
The report stems from an investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office into former Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove. The post Newly released records in Elizabeth probe offer peek into toxic culture of policing appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
