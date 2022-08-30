ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it's been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits' defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. "Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
CMT

Watch: Florida Georgia Line Perform Last Official Concert

Florida Georgia Line just cruised to the finish line. The duo, known for hits including "Cruise," "H.O.L.Y." and "This Is How We Roll," played their last scheduled concert as a duo Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fair. "This is our last official concert...
MUSIC
Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY

