ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Julia Michaels
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Ingrid Andress
Whiskey Riff

What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pandemic
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

TikTok Sensation Tayler Holder Lands in Country Music With New Single ‘It’s You’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Tayler Holder rose to fame as millions tuned in to watch him dance and interact on TikTok. However, deep down Holder had another passion that many would doubt…country music. Holder knew better, and knew he had the talent and skill to break into the industry. Growing up in Texas, country music and the country lifestyle pumped through his veins.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Throwback To Dwight Yoakam Jamming Out “Fast As You” With Brothers Osborne & Keith Urban

Old Stagecoach Festival performances are some of my favorite videos to watch. I daydream about eventually making it out to that festival, but till then, I will live vicariously through old footage. 2018’s lineup was a dream. Ashely McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Colter Wall, Cody Jinks, Jason Isbell, Garth Brooks, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Keith Urban, and the list goes on and on. The best part about a festival with many artists of the same genre is they LOVE to make […] The post Throwback To Dwight Yoakam Jamming Out “Fast As You” With Brothers Osborne & Keith Urban first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
The Boot

Gary LeVox Launches Solo Country Career With ‘Get Down Like That’ [Listen]

Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox has hit the ground running as a solo country artist with the release of his brand new song, “Get Down Like That.”. The jaunty country shuffler is a vibrant anthem layered with chest-thumping drums, catchy ascending and descending guitar lines, and a spirited horn section. If the song sounds like a bonafide country hit, it probably is, just based on the songwriting talent behind it.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy