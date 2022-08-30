Read full article on original website
Ingrid Andress Keeps Smiling Through the Tears of ‘Good Person’ Album [Interview]
Ingrid Andress' new album Good Person opens with her asking all of the positive, optimistic people of this world what it looks like, "Seeing the world as a big happy place." Then, she really gets into her feelings. The "Wishful Drinking" singer ("When I'm a couple in, I get optimistic...
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Kelsea Ballerini Announces ‘Difficult’ Split From Husband Morgan Evans: ‘We Are Both Fragile’
It's over. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and husband Morgan Evans are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my...
The 10 Best Revenge Country Songs—From Nancy Sinatra, Carrie Underwood and More
As much as a lonesome ballad or a song tailor-made for a round at the bar with your friends have long been conventions of country music, you’ll also find a fair few artists that are using their three minutes to avenge some sins. Carrie Underwood grabs her baseball bat...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Watch A Young Alan Jackson Perform George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” On A TV Talent Show In 1985
It’s always cool seeing some old footage of country music superstars, before anybody even knew who they were. It’s also crazy to me how many stars competed in these singing competitions, trying to get their name out there, and didn’t even win. Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves...
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ [Watch]
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Guy Clark are just a few of the country music stalwarts who will take the spotlight in the Jack Ingram-narrated They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary on the outlaw country movement that's due out in 2023.
Reba McEntire Confesses She Forgets the Words to Her Most Famous Songs ‘All the Time’
When you’re Reba McEntire and you have 24 No. 1 songs to remember, you’re bound to forget some of the lyrics from time to time.
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
TikTok Sensation Tayler Holder Lands in Country Music With New Single ‘It’s You’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Tayler Holder rose to fame as millions tuned in to watch him dance and interact on TikTok. However, deep down Holder had another passion that many would doubt…country music. Holder knew better, and knew he had the talent and skill to break into the industry. Growing up in Texas, country music and the country lifestyle pumped through his veins.
Throwback To Dwight Yoakam Jamming Out “Fast As You” With Brothers Osborne & Keith Urban
Old Stagecoach Festival performances are some of my favorite videos to watch. I daydream about eventually making it out to that festival, but till then, I will live vicariously through old footage. 2018’s lineup was a dream. Ashely McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Colter Wall, Cody Jinks, Jason Isbell, Garth Brooks, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Keith Urban, and the list goes on and on. The best part about a festival with many artists of the same genre is they LOVE to make […] The post Throwback To Dwight Yoakam Jamming Out “Fast As You” With Brothers Osborne & Keith Urban first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Eric Church (Finally!) Releases ‘&’ Album to the Public
More than a year after its initial release, Eric Church is making his & album available to the general public. The project is the middle installment of his triple album, Heart & Soul, which Church released in April of 2021. While his Heart and Soul albums were original released to...
Gary LeVox Launches Solo Country Career With ‘Get Down Like That’ [Listen]
Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox has hit the ground running as a solo country artist with the release of his brand new song, “Get Down Like That.”. The jaunty country shuffler is a vibrant anthem layered with chest-thumping drums, catchy ascending and descending guitar lines, and a spirited horn section. If the song sounds like a bonafide country hit, it probably is, just based on the songwriting talent behind it.
