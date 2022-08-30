Read full article on original website
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
Tesla has been spotted stacking an impressive number of structural battery packs in inventory at Gigafactory Texas. We look into what could be happening. When Tesla started production of Model Y at Gigafactory Texas earlier this year, it launched a new architecture for the electric SUV based on Tesla’s new structural battery pack design.
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son at SpaceX's headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon Musk has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Texas, worth $45,000. Elon...
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
A group of Tesla owners in Norway claims they are going on a hunger strike to get Elon Musk’s attention about a long series of problems they claim to have with their vehicles. However, it looks like there might be another motive. Elon Musk was just in Norway earlier...
As most of us know, electricity and water don't mix together too well. Unfortunately, somebody forgot to tell Hummer, which is kind of necessary since it's now in the business of building EVs. In late July, General Motors issued a service bulletin (22-NA-144) for the 2022 Hummer EV. It claims...
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
The Swiss branch of the well-known insurance company, AXA, recently released a video that has since become infamous. The video below shows a Tesla Model S being towed toward a traffic circle, which it misses completely. The car then flips onto its roof, slides for a few yards, and then comically bursts into flames. We saw this video when it was published on 26 August 2022. Our immediate reaction was to call BS for several reasons, but the most telling was the location of the fire, which is nowhere near where a Model S' battery pack is located.
The Tesla Model S’s infamous yoke is even worse than everyone thought. This half steering wheel—a steering trapezoid, if you will—launched on the $95,000 Model S in 2021. Not only has its design made it extremely difficult to steer when making any kind of low-speed maneuver—but now the yoke is literally falling apart for some customers after as few as 12,000 miles of driving.
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
Elon Musk is jacking up the price of Tesla’s unfinished autonomous vehicle software yet again, an added feature that itself is starting to approach the cost of a typical small hatchback. Full Self-Driving (FSD) isn’t just your everyday standard option. None other than Musk himself believes the stock’s...
Unveiled to the world just two months ago, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 drew criticism from many due to its controversial styling. But it seems few could care about the polarizing looks. The company recently announced there's an unprecedented demand for its latest electric vehicle, with 37,446 South Korean customers placing pre-orders in a single day.
Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.
While rivals such as the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS boast superior comfort and build quality, the Tesla Model S Plaid still reigns supreme on the race track. Earlier this year, the electric super sedan set a lap record at Virginia International Raceway, making it faster than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
