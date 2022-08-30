ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist

A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Mother of teen who tried taking her life wants people to know 'there's not always signs'

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Applause filled the center of a hospital atrium as a teenage girl, her expression hiding under a mask, walked swiftly between a line of clapping doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff.Four years had passed since she had first come in, clinging to life. Now she searched for faces she recognized. Finally one of them, Marsha Hampton, who used to wake her up in the morning, broke the ice with a hug."You look….amazing," she said, pulling back from the girl to take it in. "Let me hug you one more time," she exclaimed, instantly drawing laughs.Medical staff...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney 5-Year-Old Helps Save Mom's Life

Andrea Judkins of McKinney has lived with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. She said she knows her heart condition puts her at risk for medical emergencies, like cardiac...
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
CBS DFW

Family of victims in Fort Worth shooting speak out for the first time

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After losing two of their loved ones last weekend, a local family is speaking out for the first time. Three children were shot in a Forth Worth neighborhood on Sunday. "It's hard to express when somebody comes to where you live and takes away someone that you love," mother Tijuana West said. "They didn't just take one of our babies, they took two."West said she can't even describe the pain after her son and nephew were killed. 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and his cousin, 5-year-old Rayshard Scott died after they were shot while standing in front of their...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Health Care Provider#Linus Covid#General Health#Er
dallasexpress.com

Local Woman Changes Lives with Camouflage Tattoos

A local healthcare educator uses her skills in tattooing to help people overcome the pain and anxiety of scars and extreme hair loss. When Elena Sanchez was 8 years old, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. As the primary caregiver for her brother and her mother, Elena became very passionate about helping others. When she learned about camouflage tattooing, also known as paramedical tattooing, she knew it would be a way to change people’s lives.
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Clear the Shelters Adoption Rescues Dog and Family

Alma Chavez and her new canine companion Scooter are already fast friends. "He makes us happy," Chavez said sitting inside her Dallas home as Scooter offered his paw to shake. Scooter was 3 years, 4 months, and 9 days old when he was seized from his previous home and taken to the SPCA in Dallas. That's where Chavez first saw him on Clear the Shelters Day last Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas teacher accused of indecent actions with child

A Texas middle school teacher was indicted on child indecency charges, school district officials said. Anthony Nicholas Mattei, 59, was booked into the Collin County Jail on Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to online booking records. Mattei is a teacher at Curtis Middle School in the Allen Independent School District, KXAS-TV reported.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department is expanding hiring options to help with staffing

The Arlington Police Department is expanding hiring options to recruit new, quality talent. For the first time, APD will offer a 13-week Lateral Transfer Academy for current law enforcement personnel who work at outside agencies. After that program is completed, officers will complete a field training program. APD is waiving the four-year college degree requirement for applicants of this program who meet the following requirements:Candidates coming from a law enforcement agency with 100+ officers must have at least three continuous years of experience.Candidates coming from a law enforcement agency with fewer than 100 officers must have at least five continuous years of...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pastor of DFW Megachurch Steps Down Over Inappropriate Online Relationship

The pastor of a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch said he had an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and will step down from preaching and teaching. Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, told his congregation Sunday that the relationship was not sexual or romantic. But elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy