Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battles RV Fire In Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a large vehicle fire threatening a structure Tuesday afternoon. HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call at 3:28 PM this afternoon from a caller reporting their RV was on fire.

HCFR’s Engine 16 was the first arriving unit, calling a working fire of a large RV threatening a nearby structure. Access to the fire was difficult, as it was several hundred feet from the location of the fire engine. Engine 16 laid a three-inch supply line that they split into two handlines to reach the blaze.

Firefighters also stretched another handline through the neighboring property.

HCFR water tankers supplied water. Despite the RV being a total loss, the fire was contained to the location of the RV and did not spread to the adjacent structure.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished within 20 minutes of the first engine’s arrival. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. HCFRs Fire Investigations Unit determined the cause to be a lightning strike.

