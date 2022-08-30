Read full article on original website
Weather Blog: Big cold front to bring 'unofficial' end to summer in Maine
MAINE, USA — People in Maine aren't used to feeling this level of humidity at the end of August. The map is showing red with tropical air being funneled into northern New England around a Bermuda high-pressure system. Nearly all of Maine is in the "soupy" air right now,...
NECN
Here's How to Avoid the Worst of Maine's Holiday Weekend Traffic
Labor Day weekend brings the unofficial end of summer and with it droves of travelers to Vacationland. Summer is peak tourist season in Maine, and they're expecting plenty of cars on the roads this weekend. According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, if you can avoid driving north between 3 p.m....
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
12 Maine Amusement Parks and Attractions Perfect for Your Holiday Weekend
Where to go and what to do? Those are a pair of pressing questions that people often end up asking themselves when it comes to holiday weekends in Maine. You know that there are a lot of places to go and fun things to be done, but where do you even start? And what weekend is it for?
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
WGME
Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain
Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
WGME 13’s Lauren Healy Leaving TV News but Staying in Maine
Weekends and holidays will now be free for Lauren. After 4 years in Portland on WGME, Lauren Healy is not only saying goodbye to WGME13, but to TV news. She announced on her Facebook page that she's hanging up the mic for something new. Lauren said that ever since she...
Hurry and Try These Route 1 Clam Stand Maine Favorites Before Summer Ends
It seems like we just "opened the gates" for not only the tourist season in Maine, but summer in general. And even though we're still getting blessed with some decent weather (including some humid days earlier this week), the unofficial end to summer is here. It's already time for Labor Day weekend, believe it or not.
WMTW
Summer tourism rebounds in Maine but challenges remain
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Summer in Maine is known for beautiful days and lots of tourists. As we start the unofficial end to summer with the Labor Day weekend, Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been another great year, about on track with a robust 2019. We all know what happened in 2020. Those in the tourism industry say this was tougher this year, as they had to work harder for every dollar.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
WMTW
Busy holiday weekend arrives with heavy traffic in Maine
The Labor Day holiday weekend has arrived, and more than a million vehicles are expected to use the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority says Friday will likely be the busiest day. The heaviest traffic is expected at the following times:. Friday northbound between 3 p.m....
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
WGME
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
WMTW
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
WGME
This summer has been hard for Maine's hospitality industry -- and tourists are noticing
(BDN) -- Most of the Mainers who work in the state’s hospitality industry already know that this summer hasn’t been easy. Whether due to a housing shortage that is making it difficult for workers to find places to live or because the state is working hard to rebound from two summers of a pandemic, tourism in Maine just hasn’t quite been the same this year.
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ms. Cindy’s Maine Vacation
For the record: I love newspapers – especially the New York Post. That outfit has fun with the news, which is refreshing as many of my former colleagues and their bosses treat today's news and their copy like it is holy writ. For the record: It is not. Day...
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have The Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
