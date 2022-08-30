ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NECN

Here's How to Avoid the Worst of Maine's Holiday Weekend Traffic

Labor Day weekend brings the unofficial end of summer and with it droves of travelers to Vacationland. Summer is peak tourist season in Maine, and they're expecting plenty of cars on the roads this weekend. According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, if you can avoid driving north between 3 p.m....
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
earnthenecklace.com

Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?

Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
WGME

Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain

Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
WMTW

Summer tourism rebounds in Maine but challenges remain

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Summer in Maine is known for beautiful days and lots of tourists. As we start the unofficial end to summer with the Labor Day weekend, Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been another great year, about on track with a robust 2019. We all know what happened in 2020. Those in the tourism industry say this was tougher this year, as they had to work harder for every dollar.
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
WMTW

Busy holiday weekend arrives with heavy traffic in Maine

The Labor Day holiday weekend has arrived, and more than a million vehicles are expected to use the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority says Friday will likely be the busiest day. The heaviest traffic is expected at the following times:. Friday northbound between 3 p.m....
WGME

Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
WMTW

Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
B98.5

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Kool AM

Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders

Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Ms. Cindy’s Maine Vacation

For the record: I love newspapers – especially the New York Post. That outfit has fun with the news, which is refreshing as many of my former colleagues and their bosses treat today's news and their copy like it is holy writ. For the record: It is not. Day...
