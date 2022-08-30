ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block state's near-total ban

By Associated Press
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpiYF_0hbhSgtg00
Abortion-rights protesters fill Indiana Statehouse corridors and cheer outside legislative chambers, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. | AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks.

The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”

Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved the tighter abortion restrictions during a two-week special legislative session that ended Aug. 5, making it the first state to do so since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections for abortions by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

The Indiana law includes exceptions , allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest, before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

The legal question of whether the Indiana Constitution protects abortion rights is unclear, said Ken Falk, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which filed the lawsuit.

Falk pointed to a 2004 state appeals court decision that said privacy was a core value under the state constitution that extended to all residents, including women seeking an abortion. But the Indiana Supreme Court later upheld a law mandating an 18-hour waiting period before a woman could undergo an abortion while not deciding whether the state constitution included a right to privacy or abortion.

The leader of Indiana’s most prominent anti-abortion group argued the state constitution protects life as among the “inalienable rights.”

“We are confident the state will prevail and pray the new law is not blocked from going into effect on September 15, knowing that any delay will mean the indiscriminate killing of unborn children will continue at abortion clinics across Indiana,” Indiana Right to Life CEO Mike Fichter said in a statement.

Jennifer Drobac, an Indiana University law professor, said she believed the argument that the state constitution prohibits lawmakers from stripping legal privileges from some residents that are available to others is a strong argument against the abortion ban.

“When you look at people who become pregnant, their medical care is being regulated in a way that the medical care of people who do not become pregnant is not being regulated,” she said. “Men, for example, can access the full panoply of available medical resources in a health situation.”

Under new Indiana law, abortions could be performed only in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals, meaning all abortion clinics would lose their licenses. Any doctors found to have performed an illegal abortion would be stripped of their state medical licenses and could face felony criminal charges punishable by up to six years in prison.

Indiana’s ban followed the political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy. The case gained wide attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child came to Indiana because of Ohio’s “fetal heartbeat” ban.

Comments / 62

pepe lepew
3d ago

Why do religious people and Republicans feel that they have the right to intervene in somebody else’s life. Not everybody is a Christian. It is so so simple. If you do not want to get an abortion don’t get one. But!SOP TELLING PEOPLE WHAT TO DO WITH THEIR BODIES!

Reply(4)
11
Shanghai
3d ago

Including abortion on the voting ballot by popular decision. I bet Republicans will say no . They don't like to hear the truth, they want to decide what they do with the people. They really think people are stupid 🙄. they do.

Reply(1)
9
AP_001368.f0b8afaa778a48cc9a8b0cff5601fdaa.0124
3d ago

I don’t think women in any state like the way the Republican laws targeted them specifically. This is going to be an interesting couple years. I think what the supreme court was wrong. And I think it should be put up for a vote in every state, and I think you’ll be surprised when every state votes for Roe versus Wade, when left up to the people. If you want to have a baby have it, no one start stopping you,no one stepping on your rights, But you are stepping on the rights of women that don’t wanna have a baby.

Reply(6)
6
Related
CBS Detroit

Canvassers fail to certify Michigan abortion ban ballot initiative

(CBS DETROIT) - Two state canvassers denied a vote to certify a Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative. On Wednesday, a 2-2 deadlock vote stalled the proposal to go before voters in November.Board of State Canvassers Chair Tony Daunt is telling Detroit Now, the language that was approved is not the same language that was submitted."Disagreement on whether or not on what they have provided meets form requirements," Daunt said.Reproductive Freedom For All organized the campaign to block a 1931 law that makes abortions illegal, even in cases of rape and incest.Last week Attorney Steve Liedel requested for the ballot initiative's language...
MICHIGAN STATE
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
The Hill

Michigan police investigating voting machine sold on eBay

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Thursday that the state government is working with police to investigate a possible illegal selling of a voter assist terminal. “We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal acquired in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fichter
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Indiana Statehouse#The Indiana Constitution#Hoosiers#Republican#Legislature#The U S Supreme Court
KISS 106

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
15K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy