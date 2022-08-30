ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CODA star Eugenio Derbez to undergo a 'complicated' surgery and a 'long rehabilitation' period after he was hospitalized following an accident

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Latin superstar Eugenio Derbez is set to undergo surgery, following an accident that landed him in the hospital.

The 60-year-old CODA actor's wife Alessandra Rosaldo, 50, released the news in an Instagram post on Monday saying that he will need to undergo a 'very complicated' surgery followed by a 'long rehabilitation' period.

Rosaldo did not clarify what exact accident caused Derbez to end up in the hospital in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PRAV_0hbhSe8E00
Health woes: Latin superstar Eugenio Derbez is set to undergo surgery, following an accident that landed him in the hospital; Pictured 2022 in Hollywood

'To our family, friends, and media: Through this medium, I want to inform you that a couple of days ago Eugenio had an accident,' she started out the post, which was written in Spanish.

'He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.'

'The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,' she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WmX6_0hbhSe8E00
Complicated: The CODA actor's, 60, wife Alessandra Rosaldo, 50, released the news in an Instagram post on Monday, saying that he will need to undergo a 'very complicated' surgery followed by a 'long rehabilitation' period
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaLpd_0hbhSe8E00
Unknown: Rosaldo did not clarify what exact accident caused Derbez to end up in the hospital in the first place; Pictured 2022 in Los Angeles

'At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so,' she added.

The Mexican actress, singer and dancer told fans that due to the operation Derbez will be away from his social media for the time being.

'I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon,' she wrapped up the statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GatKJ_0hbhSe8E00
Hit role: Derbez is perhaps most known for his role as tough choir teacher Bernardo Villalobos in 2021 AppleTV+ film CODA, which won three Academy Awards; Pictured in a still from CODA

Derbez is perhaps most known for his role as tough choir teacher Bernardo Villalobos in 2021 AppleTV+ film CODA, which won three Academy Awards and became the first film distributed by a streaming service to win Best Picture.

The film is centered around a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) named Ruby, who has to choose between going to college and pursuing her love of music, and staying at home to help her parents run their business.

He also starred in films such as Instructions Not Included, Jack and Jill, Miracles from Heaven, and How to Be a Latin Lover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeI6K_0hbhSe8E00
Plot: The film is centered around a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) named Ruby, who has to choose between pursuing her love of music, and staying at home to help her parents

